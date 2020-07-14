The love of Life, the new HBO series Max with accommodation

HBO’s Max, a new video platform subscription has landed in the united States. Unfortunately not available in Belgium, but their content is valued, and they are already redeemed by other platforms, such as the cycle of Love Life. Himad Messoudi has tested for this new option proposed by HBO, but above all the opportunity to take a look at their new flagship series : the Love of Life.

Warner, this is Harry Potter, Batman, Superman, Friends, Mad Max, the of Nolan, but also Casablanca, or gone with the wind. And of course, everyone has heard of this regrettable decision to withdraw the film, then he would have had to exercise a little patience and put online the video of contextualization, which is also fairly well together. In summary, HBO, Max, has been launched at the end of may in the united States, the big problem is that the platform is only available in Belgium.

HBO is a channel toll of the story, which was released in 1972. Quickly acquired by Warner, which has become synonymous with the series of luxury, around the year 2000. And today, 20 years later, the mother of the house decided to take advantage of the aura of the chain to launch a streaming service with what Americans call the intellectual property, the intellectual property, of the Warner. The biggest franchises of the great films.

HBO Max is going to propose new content, films, series. And we may worry about not seeing us. But obviously, these works will be able to cross the Atlantic, it is, in any case, what happened to the Love of life.

That is not a problem, I was able to test the service already, and frankly, for the moment, does not bring much. Mainly because it lacks full IP of the Warner. It is believed that in the dozen Batman movies, there is only one available. Without a doubt, a history of the rights transferred to another location and come back later. But not a lot of desire, and anyway, it is not likely to be available in the united states, France or Great Britain, taking into account the existence of insurance contracts with local stations, in this case with us, BeTv and RTBF.

Love Life is a series of 10 episodes to watch on BeTV. I have not seen all the episodes, but I have to say that I was very pleasantly surprised and delighted by this series and unpretentious.

The statistics of love to begin to Love life. We follow Darby, a young woman who lives in a shared New York and looking for love. Must be the tone of the more antiquated of the world, but the form of Love Life is interesting, because it is almost the one of the series of anthology. Starts in the year 2012 and on each episode focuses on a relationship of Darby. Between episodes, there are jumps in time, several months, a year, between the break and a new boyfriend. And, frankly, this series looks really with a lot of fun.

Is Anna Kendrick, who plays the role of Darby. Anna Kendrick, you may remember in up in the Air with George Clooney, but she is very well known by the Twilight saga and the saga of Perfect Pitch. Big star for the people born after 1981.

But, in summary, an excellent actress, which is a lot in the quality of this series, because it really is adorable, despite a voice a little pitched. It really is the girl next door, the girl next door and not be necessary for a woman to feel in their shoes, and be with her in her difficult search for love. This is not the most beautiful, this is not the best, not the smartest, not the richest, of all these things that we are not us, the normal people, and gives a series that tends towards a certain universality, where maybe Ally MacBeal or Sex and the city were the series a little too exuberant.

In any case, here, in the Life, the Love, we have to follow the evolution of this young man, with the hope that it will go better for her and the episodes flow very well. Great success in the united States for the season released in full containment. A season 2 is already on the rails. And the production has already promised we would follow another character, and, more in general, in their desire for a universal subject matter, the production promises to other perspectives in terms of gender, race, sexual orientation or age. The series has a really excellent gallery of secondary characters. I’m very impatient to discover the following. In the meantime, season 1 is worth the money. It’s called, so Love Life, the 10 episodes of 30 to 40 minutes, and that is to see in Belgium on BeTV.