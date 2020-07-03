The love of the Life : the series fails in love with Anna Kendrick to see absolutely

Among the new classics of the tv, and the streaming platforms, it’s hard not to miss anything. Unfortunately, the Love of Life ran away from us. But it is never too late to play ball.

The series Love Live at OCS

The series Love Life is an original HBO Max, the new platform that will soon be offered to subscribers of the meeting of the Friends or even the reboot of “Gossip Girl”. The series was launched at the same time that the platform on the 27th of may last, and which has conquered the subscribers.

The series follows the fate of Darby Carter, a young woman, embodied by the star of the the saga of Pitch Perfect Anna Kendrick. Darby tries to understand how his experience in love has made her the woman that she is. Is immersed in memories of their love stories in the past.

Each episode of the series looks at one of his relations, and gives an explanation of why it did not work. The series is addictive produced by Paul Feig (bridesmaids) will be available in the AP on the 9 of July.

A series of the anthology of love

The good news is that Love Life has already been prolonged for a season 2. HBO Max announced the good news by clarifying an important point. The love of Life has been thought of as a series of anthology, each season has main characters which are different to those of the first, as American Horror Story.

The plot will also be very different. This time, the series will not consider the celibacy. HBO Max said : “the season 2 of the Life the Love is going to explore what happens when one has lived always thinking of you know who is our soul mate, and that is achieved after several years of marriage, that this is not the case.”

Derby is not going to be the main character, the young woman is in reality a conclusion at the end of season 1. But Anna Kendrick, as well as other actors from season 1 will be the same to the poster once in a while. The issue date has not yet been announced. But start now by binger season 1…