The low performance of the “Baywatch” would have condemned the validation of a new series, ” baywatch “

If, we are told, the commercial and critical success of Baywatch – baywatch it had been different, we could find ourselves with a new series Baywatch. It is the interpreter of Cody in the original series that had made this proposal to the CBS, before that the fim does not do and not to shower, in part, to the expected ” reboot “.

If it is not listed as a pretender to dozens of operations similar to those of the Avengers, Baywatch – baywatch he could rely on his headliners, Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, and nostalgia series of the early 1990’s to find a beautiful success.

In France, we can estimate that the result was achieved with, for example, 1.6 million people gathered in the room. The situation is somewhat different in the global box office, where the film was also reported that 178 million on a budget of $ 69 million, not counting the critics are generally mixed issued against him.

The “reboot” of Magnum preferred in place of a revival of the watchmen of the beach

In a podcast The Production Meeting available at the end of June, we learned that the proposal for a new series Baywatch would have been able to see the light of day. The idea had germinated in the brain of David Chokachi, of which we can be remembered for having played the character Cody in the original series.

In statements reported translated by AlloCinéthe actor joins the failure of his project for the low performance of the film :

“I pitché the idea, knowing that the CBS reboot of many series of the 80’s and 90’s and say that about half of them turned into a success. I told them : ‘why is it that training with him ? Why not try and see what happens?’, and then the movie is released and the project is literally fallen into the water. CBS is going to run, we had a meeting about this, a location was chosen. But in the end, they have preferred to focus on the reboot of Magnum this year. “

Our man, however, did not lose hope :

“I am convinced that the series could return and find an audience. It is sufficient to have a good group of young players, with some of the old iconic of the second plan. I’m not going to release any is not the case ! “

