The madness around the products of Kylie, the Skin is justified ?

In normal times, the arrival of beauty products signed Kylie Jenner in the French market would have had to make a great noise, as the youngest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner is popular for its cosmetics, which are sold in the world. The launch was, however, a bit annoyed by the coronavirus and containment. But this time, there is : cosmetics of the brand of Kylie, the Skin is officially available from Nocibé and in nocibé.fr. Related Post: Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner could be on the path of reconciliation: report The promise : a beautiful skin, for a small price

"My mission is to provide my skincare routine to my fans, with products that are affordable, safe and effective, suitable for women and men of all ages." Here is what says the young entrepreneur considered as the youngest billionaire in the world. After the cardboard with the range of makeup Kylie, Cosmetics, for which she reappeared with a range of makeup inspired by her own skincare routine, with products that she wanted to "accessible to all".

The program ? Six products with a value ranging from 24,90 € 34,90 euro : a scrub, a serum with vitamin C, cleansing foam, moisturizing cream, milk, tonic and eye cream, all presented in the same pink packaging “millennial” sober and pure. Price a bit high in the eyes of some consumers, but they correspond well with the price of the French market, especially as the compositions are quite reassuring. All the products in the range are gluten-free, vegan and not tested on animals. Do not contain sulfate or paraben and tested under dermatological control.

The critical

When you look to the comments obtained by the products Kylie Skin on the site of the young womanis not believe his eyes. All users claim that their skin has never been so beautiful, that these products are excellent, amazing, exceptional… To such a point that it is almost hard to believe. In order to have the heart net, so I decided to try the routine care during 15 days, in order to get an idea of the quality of the products.

With a dry skin prone to redness and sensitive to the products that are too aggressive, I was very curious to see the effects of the cosmetics, knowing that I had not been convinced by the makeup Kylie Jenner, who pulls however, as warm bread.

First surprise : the smells of the products are extremely lightweight, almost unnoticeable. This may be a disappointment to those who hoped that their skin smells like vanilla, but a good thing for those who do not like to multiply the smells too strong on your skin. Side of the application, the textures are soft, light, quickly penetrate… they are, in short, nice, leaves skin soft, without feeling sticky, even when using all the range of a shot.

15 days later ? The balance is positive ! No sign of reaction, despite my sensitive skin, less redness, no buttons or small drawback. I have the skin soft and hydrated, luminous… Without having to spite of everything, the impression of witnessing the “miracle” proclaimed by the users of the internet on the website of Kylie Jenner. Range tested, approved and adopted.

