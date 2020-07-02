The magazine life-Style | Colors, outfits, accessories… trends, must-haves for this summer

What should I bring to register in the trend this summer ? Here are some clues to stay on the page… at least until the start of the year. The colors Ladies, forget the black and go for bold colors like dark blue, purple, eye-catching, the pink, the fuchsia and the green of the forest, the four stops of the moment. Your “light” version (sky blue, lilac, pale pink and almond green) also work very well, as well as the white of the head to the feet. Gentlemen, for you, it will be pink. The color, in the time booked for a shirt or shorts, the conquest of the greater parts of their costumes : the chinese, jackets, and vests of the tea rose or pale pink are in vogue. And it is worth to invest, because all these shades you will visit also in the collections autumn-winter of 2020-2021.

The costumes The queens of the mode will be the volume in your closet, with the short "ball" in blouses and tops, or pants, ball, cousin of the bridegroom," that favors all body types, provided you have the right size… not too big, to risk looking like a sack of potatoes. It is attached to the high baggy bermuda shorts, which have (thankfully) replaced the bikers in the heart of the lovers of fashion, and the bottom loose with the t-shirts closer to the body. As for the dresses, this is the hook, how the years 70, that is signing your return, but also the tropical print, but also zebra, gingham, or polka dot and stripes… To the length, not half-measures : it's going to be very long or very short.

Another essential to put in the closets of the girls : the dress is in two pieces. Bring a colorful style and “large” or pair the jacket only with bermuda shorts for a look that is a woman business casual. His men combine a classic jacket with a short, rather short, or a t-shirt with the printed rare (parrot, toile de Jouy…). For them, as for you, the “total look” of jean in light blue or a washed-up stars of the 80s and the trend in the past summer, is again this year. Preferably, choose a high waist pants and a jacket, “loose”. Also of note is the return of the underside apparent through transparency. A look that is not going to all the silhouettes. Accessories That you choose one or two pieces, of the ladies, that will be fashionable in your swimwear, since it will be adapted to your morphology. When you need to aim to the right, that is in the bag that will accompany you from beach days to nights in the restaurant. And it’s not going to be only for women ! The must-have of the season ? The bag, XXL and timeless, or, on the contrary, the mini-bag, the backpack or the shoulder, or even the cover. Bet on a color, ultra-seer, a way that is as friendly as that of the round or a plant material such as bamboo, always in trend this season. Sources : Vogue and Marie Claire