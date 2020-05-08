the magic between Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding in a new trailer

With “Last Christmas“, Emilia Clarke, the actress revealed in her role as Daenerys in “Game of Thrones“, tried his hand at romantic comedy. This Tuesday, the studios Universal Pictures have unveiled the first trailer of this comedy which will be released in time for the holidays of end of the year, on the 13th of November in Belgium.

In “Last Christmas“, which takes the famous song of George Michael, Emilia Clarke plays Kate, a young woman working in a store dedicated to Christmas, open all year. Cynical and discouraged, the young woman goes to meet Tom, played by Henry Golding, a mysterious young man she will soon get closer.

Co-written by Emma Thompson, who also takes the role of the mother of Kate in the film, this feature film was directed by Paul Feig, the director who recently “The shadow of Emily“with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, released in 2018. “Last Christmas“marks the return of Emilia Clarke at the cinema since “Solo : A Star Wars Story“in 2018. The romantic comedy also sign the reunion between Michelle Yeoh and Henry Golding after the global success of “Crazy Rich Asians“in which the two actors took the main roles.

The trailer :