The magic school Bus back : to know who is going to play Melle Bille-en-Tête !

On the road to education ! From 1994 to 1997, the young students had the eyes of a master in the world : Miss Valerie Ball-in-the-Head (Valerie Felicity Frizzle in the original version, (the master at the wheel of the famous The magic school Bus. And so it seems that she will be back soon, not on tv, not cartoons, but in the movies, in a version live action. And that’s another thing, but Elizabeth Banks to interpret this crazy, and then of science ? According to the information of the The Hollywood Reporterit is she who gets the main role in the project.

Multiply the number of caps. Elizabeth Banks will lend her face to Lose the Ball in the Head to illuminate the lights of the curiosity of the children, but it will also be one of the producers of the film. There is No doubt that this role will go like a glove. It was already known, whimsical, sparkling, subversive in the saga The Hunger Games with Jennifer Lawrence. It is also illustrated in the remake of Charlie’s Angelsin Power Rangers in 2017, and in the three opus of Perfect Pitch. A curve which is very nice when one knows that in the beginning of their careers, the directors are not entrusted with functions sadly useless, in Wet Hot American Summer for example.

The cartoon that featured the magic school bus was adapted, originally, a series of signed books by Joanna Cole and Bruce Degen. I could see that the vehicle transforms into an airplane, a submarine, a spaceship… even in the bat to ensure the scientific education of young people. This is Lily Tomlin – Frankie, of The grace and Frankie – who lent his voice to Lose the Ball in the Head, in the original version and Hélène Song in the French version was also the voice of Francine on The Bad Guys and that of colonel Samantha Carter in Stargate. In 2017, Netflix has tried to give life to the phenomenon, through the revelation of the adventures of Fiona, sister of Miss Ball in the Head. But your road trips education, it seems, lost on the road.