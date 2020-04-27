‘The Magicians’ with Bebe Rexha, Major Lazer, Ed Sheeeran…

Each week aficia explores the musical world of a series… This week it’s ‘The Magicians’, which is to the shows !

A series is a story… there are the series worship, those trends, those who pass by the ‘binge-watching’. It is also a musical universe that makes the best of the established artists but also to the discovery of emerging artists.

For our second season, after ‘Elite’ and ‘The Umbrella Academy’, it is offers a little bit of magic with ‘The Magicians’. A series that can be seen, for the references, as a cross between ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Narnia’. Launched in December 2015 on the Syfy channel, ‘The Magicians’, an adaptation of the trilogy of Lev Grossmanhas managed to establish itself in the eyes of the public. A bet that might seem risky at the start, in a genre not always obvious… One of Fantasy and fantastic worlds. The author of the novels put it in 2011 :” I do not think that the source material would be conducive to adaptation “.

However, thanks to the work of the author Will Be A Gamble (‘Supernatural’, ‘You’) and producer and screenwriter John McNamara‘The Magicians’ shows, with its own means a true success. Renewed each year, the series is in its fourth season and has even been seen to order a fifth, while the previous one was not yet released.

The Magicians

Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) is a young adult, rather social, shy, complexed, traumatized and who has performed several times in universe psychiatric. Having a hard time to be rooted in reality, Quentin escapes by immersing himself in the reading of novels Fillory (literary speaking about a universe where there is magic) and has only one friend named Julia (Stella Maeve). Believing in the magic, he wants to believe that it exists and that it owns itself. Beautiful illusion, until the day he is invited, in the company of Julia, a Brakebills, a university in the heart of New York city, hidden to the rest of the world by a magical barrier invisible, which aims to train future magicians.

A series of adult and assumed

Quentin discovers that magic is real, but that the magical world of Fillory is real and that it can be accessed through a passage through a clock magical. There he meets Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley), Eliot (Hale Appleman), Margo (Summer Bishil) and Penny (Arjun Gupta), students also marginal than him, who become his friends and his companions.

His side Julia is recalée, but strangely keeps the memory of this experience, so that his memory had been erased. So she decides to find her own magic and then agrees on a path, a quest of magic much more dangerous and dark that will bring him to many dangers and mishaps also traumatic than painful.

‘The Magicians’ finds its success through his originality and reveals a series of much more adult and rooted in a contemporary reality through the aspects, angles and topics to be covered : addiction (sex, alcohol, drugs), sexuality, illness, bereavement, and rape… But the series stands out also by its freedom and grinds, kneads, exceeds and explodes the codes of the genre. Atypical, raw, completely barred to the occasion, ‘The Magicians’ ose, allows all the freedoms, crosses lines and barriers without ever getting lost or make a fool of himself.

Unexpected and seductive

On the musical side of ‘The Magicians’ surprises us and takes us where we never expected, maybe not for this kind of theme. The soundtrack provides us with some standards such as “No Broken Hearts” of Bebe Rexha and Nicki Minaj“I See Fire “d’Ed Sheeran or “Powerfull” of Major Lazer with Ellie Goulding and Tarrus Riley. But she also venturing to other horizons…

She takes us into immersion in k-pop with “I Am the Best” of the group 2NE1it gives us a good dose of psychedelic rock with “Time To Pretend” americans MGMT or even us elsewhere to electro suave “Black Out Days” of the american duo Phantogram. It also prints its originality by setting before “Hundred Miles” of the group electro Spanish Yall, who has stock in Europe, the worlds of pop rock alluring Zella Day with “Hypnotic” or even the remix of the track “Tongues” of Joywave by Giorgio Moroder. We even offer a small note of nostalgia – ” Dance Hall Days “, released in 1984, the british group of new wave Wang Chung.

The image of the series, the musical atmosphere is offered his freedom, adventure, journey through the universe of music to better appeal to. Of course there are many other nuggets to be discovered through the soundtrack of ‘The Magicians’, but this small selection seems to be already well tempting. Then believe in the magic and especially the pleasure of listening to.

