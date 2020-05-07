the magnificence of Jason Momoa in 5 series

A native of the island of Hawaii, Jason Momoa was working in a surf shop before embarking on a career as an actor in 1999. He was first cast in the last two seasons ofBaywatch, whose production had been relocated to Hawaii. He played Jason Ioane, a brave and herculean lifeguard, traumatized by the death of a swimmer during his tour of duty.

In 2005, he joined the crew of Stargate : Atlantis. Jason Momoa plays Ronon Dex, a man surly, a native of the planet Satéda and deemed to be in the galaxy of Pegasus for his talents in battle. After this partition, the actor will be regularly typecasté to the tv for similar roles, the barbarian Declan Harp in Frontier authoritarian Baba Voss See in 2019, through the unforgettable Khal Drogo of Game of Thrones.