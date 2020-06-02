The main actor of the Titanic praises the beauty of the Lan Ha bay

>>Hai Phong welcomes $ 5.9 million tourists in eight months

Lan Ha bay on the page Instagram of Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo : CTV/CVN

Saturday, may 30, the actor has posted a video of 58 seconds, capturing a top view of the beautiful Lan Ha bay (Hai Phong). He wrote : “The traditional fishing village floating on the turquoise water, surrounded by limestone mountains a lush green. The people here live from fishing, aquaculture and tourism. Lan Ha bay has the air of heaven, but the unique life style of the inhabitants is threatened by waste water, pollution, plastic, tourist activities, unsustainable, and climate change. Visitors are expected to join forces in order to protect and reduce the environmental impact.”

As of the first day, the video has attracted over 840,000 views and more than 2.240 comments. Most of them have expressed their appreciation and surprise to the landscape of the bay.

Located at the south of Ha Long bay, and to the east of the island of Cat Ba, Lan Ha bay covers more than 7,000 ha, comprising around 400 islands and islets in varied forms, covered with a luxuriant vegetation. This natural wonder is currently a member of the Association of the Club of most beautiful bays in the world (MBBW).