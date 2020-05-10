the making-of “Boyfriend” available now !

Selena Gomez has just unveiled the making-of his latest video, “Boyfriend”, from the rerelease of her album, “Rare” !

On the occasion of the release of his latest music video, Boyfriend, Selena Gomez has shared to her fans a making-of exclusive ! MCE TV will reveal.

The last clip of Selena Gomez has made a lot of noise. In the music industry. Output during the confinement, the video has already been watched by 33 million people. It is what it is !

A nice record that marks the return of Selena Gomez in the music. After a very long absence, the pretty brunette is back. And she hopes to show she has lost none of his talent.

Unveiling his latest opus, Rare, the ex of Justin Bieber proves that it has matured. Proof is, his songs are more mature. And the topics discussed are in line. With his new philosophy of life.

In order to satisfy its fans, the pretty brunette has decided to unveil a re-release of his albumby revealing unreleased tracks : She, Remember. And Boyfriend.

Selena Gomez unveils a making-of Boyfriend !

The last clip of Selena Gomez has led to many reactions. In the latter, the singer takes the power and thus transforms the boys into a frog.

Willing to reveal the behind the scenes of this video, performed by Matty Peacock, Selena and her team have therefore realized a making-of. Unpublished. The opportunity for fans to know the secrets of achievement of this clip.

Thus, the fans of Selena Gomez to learn that their idol should therefore initially not touching the frogs. However, the pretty brunette has not resisted… the idea of taking them in his hands.

A pretty anecdote can in hiding another. In the video, we learn as well as the scenes of rencards of the singer have been the first tours.

Has those that were wondering that contained the “magic potion” to Selena, know that this last is nothing else than a gloss purple. With almond milk, so… Nothing more !





