“The man of gemini:” a bond “revolutionary” played by Will Smith | the Arts | The Sun

Pseveral films have already employed techniques of “de-aging” to erase a few wrinkles, but, this time, the younger version of Will Smith has entirely been created by computer, with a realism up to the pores, tendons and blood vessels.

“In the past, we would have taken the son of Will Smith to play him — we would have a haircut and make-up differently and we would have called “clone” option”, explained the director Ang Lee, before the release in Los Angeles of a trailer of the film, which comes out on October 11.

“But it does not do well with this support”, he added, referring to the 3D scenes of the film.

Face digital

Man gemini remained in the development phase for twenty years, going from studio to studio, changing of director and star.

The trailer shows a young clone assassin loaded by an obscure organization to kill his model older.

The technique used is similar to that of the recent version of the Lion king Disney.

But to recreate a human face, realistic has long been an ambition out of reach, ” said Bill Westenhofer, responsible for the special effects.

“Each of us is an expert […] For millions of years, the face is the way we look at someone and by which we can tell whether you’re lying to us”, he continued, noting that the perception of the “subtleties comes from the subconscious.”

“Failed to recreate digitally is very difficult,” said Mr. Westenhofer.

Will Smith and several liners have played the clone, equipped with combinations of motion-capture before the magic of special effects does not give him life.

The experts of the film have also looked at photos and videos of Will Smith when he was twenty years — the age of the clone.

And they have studied the morphology of aging and human anatomy, in particular the interaction of the facial muscles at the microscopic level.

The producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, hired on the project for more than ten years, and felt that the bond “revolutionary” of this technique and its precision was the equivalent of “go from black and white to color”.