the man of tomorrow – trailer and launch date of the new animated film from DC – JAPANFM

If there’s one thing DC loves, it is to restart. Comics work their way through its continuation in one form or another about every ten years, the movies… well… that also is all of that. Then, of course, now is the time for the animated films of DC to take a new starting point. And this time, do it with the hero, who should almost always be in the center of these things: Superman.

Since 2014, it has been in 20 movies and original animated DC Universe, the majority of which existed in a continuity that is shared is started with Justice League: War and culminated in the Justice League Dark: Apokalips War. With this arc of the story has ended, Superman: the man of tomorrow going to establish a new continuity for future movies. Butch Lukić is the new supervising producer of these films, DC, with Chris Palmer perform The man of tomorrow.

The cast of voices that includes Darren Criss (The joy) as Clark Kent / Superman, Zachary Quinto (Hero) as Lex Luthor, Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas) as Lois Lane, Brett Dalton (Agents of SHIELD) as Parasite / Rudy Jones, Ryan Hurst (The walking dead, Sons of anarchy) as a Wolf, Ike Amadi (Mass effect 3, Mortal Kombat Legends: revenge of the Scorpion) as the Martian Manhunter, Neil Flynn (The middle, Scrubs) as Jonathan Kent, Bellamy Young (Scandal, Prodigal son) as Martha Kent, Cristina Milizia (DC Super Hero GirlsMaya, Petey & Micaela, Eugene Byrd (The bones, LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventuresas the Ron of the Troop, April Stewart (South park) as Mrs. Ross and Piotr Michael (The adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle) as Perry White, and Cissy Jones (Fire) and David Chen (Gotham).

Here is the synopsis official: