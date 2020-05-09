The man who had been harassing the actress Sandra Bullock has committed suicide

Actress Sandra Bullock — WENN



Joshua James Corbett, the man who had been harassing the actress Sandra Bullock, has just given the death. On Wednesday, the police visited the home of one who had not respected the terms of his parole to proceed to his arrest. Joshua James Corbett, was sentenced to five years in jail for “harassment” and for the burglary of the home of the actress.

After a five-hour stand-off with the SWAT team, Sandra Bullock’s stalker, who was previously convicted of breaking into Sandra Bullocks house, was found dead inside his home. https://t.co/NjsihlpdVW — E! News (@enews) May 3, 2018

When the police came to the home of Joshua James Corbett, he refused to open the door and barricaded himself. As the relays Peoplethe police requested the Swat to intervene to get him out. The intervention lasted for five hours, at the end of which Joshua James Corbett was given the death.

Crazy Sandra

The 42-year-old was obsessed with Sandra Bullock. When he was arrested by the police after trespassing at the actress, he bore about him a letter that he wanted to give him in which he wrote : “You are my wife according to the law, the law of God and you belong to me. “

Oscar-winning actress, producer, philanthropist, restaurant owner, real-estate tycoon, kickass mom—the incredible Sandra Bullock covers our June issue! pic.twitter.com/haBhlCxA77 — InStyle (@InStyle) May 2, 2018

The case had upset Sandra Bullock, who had declared by the voice of his lawyers how the emotional wounding had made him lose all sense of security when she was in it. And for good reason, when it is broken, the actress was home alone and had to lock himself in a room where she had called the police to help him.