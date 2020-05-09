The man who had harassed Sandra Bullock committed suicide

PHOTOS. Sentenced to five years suspended prison sentence, Joshua James Corbett had violated the terms of his parole. While the police were coming to stop, the man put an end to his days.

A few months ago, Joshua James Corbett, an American of 41 years of age, had been sentenced to five years in jail for having harassed Sandra Bullock and burglarized his home. Crazy in love with the hollywood actress, the man had returned by forced entry at her home, for the purpose of filing a handwritten letter on which was written : “You are my wife according to the law, the law of God and you belong to me”.

This week, Joshua James Corbett not having respected the terms of his parole, the american police went to his home to arrest him. But the forty-something woman has refused to surrender, and was confined to his home. For more than five hours, police tried to make him listen to reason, in vain, since the man was finally preferred to give death.

Under the shock

This case had deeply bruised Sandra Bullock. The actress had said through his lawyers that she was deeply affected by this harassment, which has lost all sense of security when she finds herself home alone. Terrorized by his burglar, Sandra Bullock had to lock themselves in in a room in his villa waiting for the intervention of the police.

