The man who played ‘Amores Perros’ and ‘The Last of Us’

It may be that the name of Gustavo Santaolalla does not sound muchbut talk about it, it really is play one of the most important musicians in that our continent has given, he has done it all, and as a few, he was successful in everything he does. Of rock in Spanish of the important films in the history of cinema and video gamesit is one of the few artists (if not the only) that you can listen to all levels.

In the years 90, Gustavo was a key element to set up the sound of rock in Latin America, the production of artists such as Prisoners, Bersuit Vergarabat, La Vela Puerca and Jorge Drexler. However, he was going to become the king of the music Midas in Spanish on arrival in Mexico at the beginning of the decade, working on the disks that are key in our country groups of do Café Tacvba, Caifanes, Fobia, Molotov, Maldita Vecindad and more.

Gustavo Santaolalla has always been an artist who liked to dabble in different areasfor this reason, in 1998, has released a new solo album, Ronroco, that includes only songs of instrumental and is logged mainly with the instrument of the andes of the same name. The album does not have the distribution of expected and to make matters worse, in the middle of so many projects, the musician has not had the time to play live.

For many artists, this would be a failure, but the album became a cult classic that has received generally good reviews. But beyond being a stain on his career, with this album, Gustavo came to the cinema, as the director Michael Mann decided to include a theme of this material for the soundtrack of the movie The Insider, with Al Pacino and Russel Crowe. Even if Santaolalla exploit their creativity to the art of cinema with a film important to our country.

The boom of the cinema with Amores Perros

Part of the success of the first film in the year 2000 Alejandro González Iñárritu, The dog loves itin addition to the narrative, the vision of the director and great performances, it was the music that used to tell us stories by Octavio, Susana, Valeria, Daniel, Maru and The Goat.

While, Lynn fainchtein He was in charge of the conservation of the songs that artists love Control Machete, Nacha Pop, Julieta Venegas, Cafe Tacuba, Titan, Zurdok, Ely Guerra and many others who have contributed to the soundtrack, which was one of the soundtracks of the most impressive that we have heard in the mexican cinema, The work of Santaolla went beyond that, because he had the task of reflecting the plot with original songs.

Through passages of sound, which mixes different textures, but also, and as in the great majority of their songs, the ronroco is the protagonist. Gustavo was in charge of musicaliser of the key moments of the film. Even if Later, he enters the experimentation that characterizes both. (as in ” Chico Groove “), the combination of acoustic sounds with a purely electronic, the instrument of the andean and the guitar does not cease to be present,

Must be the riffs or harmonics, there is no time where these instruments do not sound, although there is always something that unites each one of its parts, something so simple and that many are not in the composition, the silence. This has become a feature of Gustavo, because beyond staying silent, which allows the moments where no notes are played to have relevance.

Talking specifically about the songs that have come out of the imagination of Gustavo Santaolalla, in them, he takes us through many scenarios such as nostalgia and melancholybut, at the same time, he mentions some of the main themes that Alejandro González Inárritu is shown in the film, the loneliness, the betrayal, the passions, impulsive and transformation.

The path to the last of us

Thanks to the work he has done in The dog loves it, Gustavo Santaolalla has forged an international career as a composer of soundtracks. In 2006, we have worked alongside Ang Lee to create the original music the mountain Brokeback and to the surprise of many, has managed to take the gold statuette for best soundtrackFrom there, we began to look at his work in the world.

Although the relationship with Alejandro González Iñárritu is not lost, because he has composed the scores of bands that will precede the so-called “trilogy of death” that began with his first film, 21 grams and Babel (for those who Santaolalla won his second Oscar in 2007), putting an end to his collaboration with beautiful.

Since then, Gustavo Santaolalla has worked in the movies do The motorcycle diaries, The book of life, My Blueberry Nights, On the way, Before the flood (produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese) and in projects of Netflix as the documentary Make a killer and the series Narcos: Mexico.

But in recent years, he has earned the recognition of the gaming community to score spectacular that has registered for the game The last of us. If anything characterizes this other than the studio Naughty Dog has revealed, is that connects to different levels with the public, using emotional connections that Gustavo was able to strengthen to through the original music of this plot.

Through the use of all available resources, an orchestra with many musicians, percussion instruments (some not so special), banjos and ronroco inseparable, Santaolalla created one of the soundtracks of the most important to the history of the video game Have done much crying with their songs, giving a little light to the grim picture that the story of Joel and Ellie is shown to us.

Now, Gustavo Santaolalla returns for the second part of The Last of Usbut without doubt, it is important to remember the path that has led to one of the games that marked generations, and he began thanks to the work that he did in the year 2000 with Alejandro González Iñárritu in Amores Perros. If you think about it, there is no audio-visual support where you can not listen to this genius of music.

