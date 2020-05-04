The man who was harassing him and Sandra Bullock, killed himself

It was well known to police services. On Wednesday, Joshua Corbett, committed suicide at his home in La Crescenta in California after being barricaded for hours at home. At the age of 42 years, the man had been sentenced in 2014 by the us court for making threats and harassing the hollywood star Sandra Bullock. In July 2014, it was introduced in the house of the actress while she was home with her four year old son. “I’m in my closet. I have a secure door. I am locked in the closet !” could we hear a few days after in the media as the conversation of 15 minutes between the actress and the police had been made public.

Arrested and placed in detention on remand, the man had the intention to sexually assault Sandra Bullockas had been revealed to the survey. The police had also recovered about two dozen weapons and ammunition that Mr Corbett held illegally at his home. Suffering from mental disorders, he had been sentenced in may 2017 five-year suspended prison sentence and had to undergo medical treatment under the regular supervision of an officer of the probation. A sentence with a deportation order, which prevented him to approach the star for 10 years.

According to the site TMZ, Sandra Bullock was alarmed by the fact that Joshua Corbett was released earlier than expected of the psychiatric hospital in which it had been placed. The man would be given the death and would have died of gunshot wounds inflicted by a firearm after hours of negotiations with police that he threatened to kill.

Photo credit : STARMAX / BESTIMAGE