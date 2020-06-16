The man with seven rings turn in which the judge of the stars to the number of values

It seems that it is not the size that counts. However, do not stop to compare. Michael Jordan, 6. LeBron James, 3. Chris Paul, 0. And so on. The number of rings in each discussion, each debate, with the participation of one or more superstars of the NBA, current or past. Sometimes it is even the last criterion. MJ is stronger than LBJ because six is greater than three. And that, in this reasoning, it is inflated Robert Horry.

” All these idiots that have never played basketball, when they say that we judge the greatness of a player on his number of titles… they are idiots. This is the thing about which people are really stupid. Measure the greatest players by number of rings. Stupid. You are going to say that Karl Malone, Charles Barkley or Patrick Ewing, they were not great players “, trust stakeholders TMZ Sports.

Robert Horry knows about the rings. The guy still has seven titles. Two with the Houston Rockets, three with the los Angeles Lakers and two more with the San Antonio Spurs. There are only six NBA players that have been sacred to more often as ” Big Shot Rob “. Seven rings in sixteen seasons, and a couple of shots crucial in every one of his campaigns for the playoffs. A list as long as… (Nothing to forget) and hell securely hung.

Therefore, if one follows the logic, Horry is a better player than Jordan, or Kobe Bryant ? In reality, well silly reasoning…