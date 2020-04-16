The Mandalorian celebrates the day of the war of the stars with new Disney + Docuseries – Betanews.fr

They Love Disney +’s The Mandalorian are naturally excited for the second season of the live-action Star wars fallout. With the return of the hit series hailed by critics this fall, he will be with the creator and the showrunner Jon Favreau back to the bar. In addition, the director of the pilot series Dave Filoni will be back to direct, and these rumors of Rosario Dawson (DMZ) as Ahsoka Tano (of Star Wars: The clone wars and Star Wars: Rebels fame), are not exactly denied. But don’t look too far, not when the may 4, (Star wars Day: “May the Fourth “) is fast approaching, and with it come the new docuseries in eight episodes Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. Hosted by Favreau, each chapter of the series is intended to explore a different aspect of the television show, through interviews, footage of the new and round tables with the actors and the team.

For Favreau, the series is a “thank you” to the fans by offering them an overview of the birth of the series: Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is the opportunity for fans of the show to take a peek inside and see a different perspective, and perhaps gain a better understanding of the way in which The Mandalorian met and some of the contributors incredibly talented throughout the season 1. We have had a great experience doing the show and we look forward to sharing it with you. “In the course of the series, the topics that will be covered include the process of making the film , the legacy of George Lucas ” Star wars franchise, how the cast gave life to the characters, the development of the series and the use of revolutionary technologies, the artistic talent behind the practical models, the effects and creatures of the show, as well as the influences and creative, the partition iconic and the links with Star wars characters and accessories of the galaxy.

Between the events of The return of the Jedi and The awakening of the force, showrunner Jon Favreau (The Lion king) and Dave Filoni(The Clone Wars) The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order and follows a sniper in the far reaches of the galaxy, away from the authority of the New Republic. Disney + The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Bill Burrand Mark Boone Jr. star.