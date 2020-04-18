The Mandalorian Disney + Documentary: Details of the first episode

Without any original series on the horizon in the foreseeable future, Disney + has mostly abandoned series of documentaries on how Disney is stupid. One of the entries the most intriguing is the Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an overview of the creation and production of the first Star Wars series live with the bounty hunter intergalactic Pedro Pascal. The eight episodes behind the scenes makes its debut on the streaming service on may 4th — Star Wars Day, you see — and will be hosted by the co-creator of the Mandalorian Jon Favreau.

Disney has provided a glimpse of what to expect from the Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which includes more details on what the first four episodes will cover. We need to just assume that the episode covering Baby Yoda lasts for six hours and will serve as the season finale. See episode descriptions below:

Episode 101 “Creation”

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is a documentary series of eight episodes which draws the curtain on The Mandalorian. Each chapter explores a facet different from the first television broadcast of Star Wars en direct, through interviews, clips, behind the scenes and round table discussions hosted by Jon Favreau.

In the first episode, the filmmakers speak of their individual travel on the way to the director’s chair and we take in the process of realization of The Mandalorian.

Episode 102 “Legacy”

The team behind The Mandalorian examines the profound impact of STAR WARS from George Lucas.

Episode 103 “Cast”

Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano and Carl Weathers talk about the creation of The Mandalorian.

Episode 104 “Technology”

Favreau and his team reveal how a new cinema technology has been used to give life to the Mandalorian.

For more information on The Mandalorian, here’s the last of season 2, including the report that Rosario Dawson has joined the cast as Ahsoka Tano.