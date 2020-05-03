“The Mandalorian”, “Iron Man”, “High School Musical”… All this awaits you on the Disney +

It was one of the most eagerly-awaited launch of this containment in France : Disney +, aka the Netflix of programmes made in Disney . The VOD platform was released two weeks ago already, but its release has been postponed in order not to saturate the internet during this confinement period . Today, it is well, there ! Disney even offers a free trial of a week . Otherwise, the subscription cost 6,99€ per month, and for the subscribers Channel + some offers Disney + are already integrated . What is certain is that the number of subscriptions to Disney + will flew . Already with the containment, but especially when you see the u.s. figures, where 28 million people subscribe to the platform in 3 months . And for good reason, Disney + offers series and movies general public, that the whole family will love .

Franchises that score

On Disney + , we do not expect to find independent films in black and white . No, here it is in big american franchises ultra popular that will make the happiness of the fans . Already found the universe Star Warswith all the episodes of the saga, which will be integrated as . For the moment, you will find all the movies from 1 to 7, with also the spin – off Rogue One : a Star Wars Story . Has it all, come to add the movies Marvel. Disney has bought the franchise in 2009, and therefore offers a ton of movies with the super – hero of the moment : Avengers, Avengers the age of Ultron, Iron Man 2 and 3, Thor 1 and 2 Captain America 1, 2 or The Guardians of the galaxy . For those who are more team X – Menall of the films in the franchise since 2002 are also available . And for fans of James Cameron, we find its blockbuster Avatar on the platform .

New programs expected

It’s been months that we hear about, it there is we will finally be able to watch The Mandalorianthe flagship series of the Disney + that has cardstock around the world . As a reminder, it is taken from the universe Star Wars and tells the story of a mercenary, played by Pedro Pascal, that will protect a character already iconic . . . Baby Yoda ! Season 2 has already been commissioned, and has already been turned . It is expected for next fall . And to attract a larger target young, Disney returns to the teen – series with High School Musical : the musical comedy, the series. A title a bit long and complicated, all that to say that this is the reboot of cult movies with Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. In the same genre, Disney + fate Diary of a future presidentproduced by Gina Rodriguez, the star of the series Jane The Virgin. It follows the story of a young girl, twelve years old cubano – american dream to be president of the States – States .

A return to childhood

With or without children, if you want to have to redo the integral of all the cartoons Disneyit is the time ! The Lion King, the Jungle Book, The Snow Queen, Anastasia. . . We believe in the new kid . To this is added the entire catalogue of films Pixar as Monsters & company, The World of Nemo or even the first three Toy Story. And for those who are nostalgic for their adolescence with their teen – series favorite, Disney + will come and cheer up your after – midis with Phenomenon Raven, Hannah Montana, Lizzie Mc Guire or The wizards of Waverly place. The opportunity to review the beginnings of Miley Cyrus, Hillary Duff, Selena Gomez, Zendaya and a lot of other on the small screen before they become the superstars of now .

The best is yet to come

For the time being, if level proposals, Disney + leaves us a little on our hunger, this is only a postponement . Actually its series the most anticipated, have not yet emerged . Unfortunately making reboots a thing of Lizzie Mc Guireand the film Love Simon will finally be available on Hulu, the big sister of Disney + because the programs were not enough “family” . But it will not be the case of the 3 series, Marvel that all the fans are waiting for : Loki, WandaVision and The Falcon and The Soldier of the winter. The three series are set the Film world of Marvel and iconic characters will be back, played by the same actors as in the movies . Wandavision with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, Loki with Tom Hiddleston or The Falcon and the Soldier of The winter with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie. They are expected to current to 2020, but do not yet have an official release date . What is for sure is that the first frames, outputs during the mi – time of the Superbowl this year, already give the water to the mouth !