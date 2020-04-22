The Mandalorian joined the mobile game Star Wars : Hero of the Galaxy

While Disney+ is available since two weeks now in France, it would seem that the characters of the series The Mandalorian land on the mobile game Star Wars : Hero of the Galaxy by the end of the month of April !

Play as the characters from The Mandalorian in Star Wars : Hero of the Galaxy

In the mobile game Star Wars : Hero of the Galaxyyou create your team of shock in the hope to dominate the galaxy. The program ? Of battles to be won, bosses to beat, vessels to fly… many characters from the universe Star Wars are playable, even those from Solo : A Star Wars Story, Rogue One : A Star Wars Story or the ultimate trilogy launched in 2014.

Latest creation from the universe so rich, created by George Lucas in 1979 : The Mandalorian. Available on Disney+, the series takes place after the events of episode VI of the saga Star Wars. It follows the adventures of a bounty hunter mysterious from the planet Mandalore… Huge success, we already know that the streaming platform, Mickey mouse has renewed the series and the second season arrives next fall if all goes well. Thus, it is rather logical to find the characters of The Mandalorian in the mobile game Hero of the Galaxy. As of tomorrow, players will have the pleasure of meeting Greef Karga, the leader of the association of bounty hunters and Cara’s Dune, a former rebel soldier become a mercenary.

On the Mando, it will have to wait a bit but it is certain the latter will join the team very soon ! As to baby Yoda, well… For the moment, it is not intended that it should do from the game but we could be surprised.

To discover Star Wars : Hero of the Galaxydownload the game for free on theApp Store or on the Google Play Store.

