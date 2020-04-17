The Mandalorian Season 1 : A first successful mission

















Series used to promote the launch for the new streaming platform, Disney+, The Mandalorian is a creation of Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The lion king) that takes place in the universe of the franchise Star Wars between the films The Return of the jedi and The Awakening of the Force. The story follows a bounty hunter Mandalorian, in the same vein as Jango and Boba Fett. Finding it difficult to find new contracts under the regime of the New Republic, he accepts a mission that is not official. However, once the target found, the mercenary will do anything to protect it.

One of the first things to note about The Mandalorian is that, in addition to being an extension of the franchise Star Warsit also works very well as an independent creation, or as the entry point for neophytes. The adventures of Mando (Pedro Pascal) allow you to discover the universe without difficulty, thanks to a story that is simple and episodic. Of course, the winks are indeed present and are always more numerous in every episode for most viewers, which ultimately allows everyone to find his account.

What is proposed is primarily a fresco epic where the tables are linked together without really like and that surprises repeatedly. It is possible to regret that there is not an arc narrative more assertive, but on the whole, the series works through its adventures independent.

These allow for diversification of the places visited and characters encountered to the point that boredom becomes impossible. This is all the more true with what was proposed in the two episodes end, revealing of the ambition of the creative team, which finished faces previously encountered around our hero for a final confrontation achieved with panache.

It must be said that the direction of Jon Favreau is more significant. Influenced without a doubt by a love of the franchise, and westerns, the story juggles brilliantly between humor, action and emotional issues. In addition, there is a clear desire to go straight to the point. Rare are the occasions where the series seems to furnish, to save time, each story being different in its time to concentrate on the essential.

That said, it is true that a about sometimes missing the call, a double reading possible. The adventures of Mando does look like maybe not, but they sometimes lack meaning or a message to which to cling.

It is certain that this first season, by the union of the mercenary in the fantastic baby of the same race as Yoda, seeks to humanize the character and to play on a more intimate scale. The only problem is that by focusing so little on the motives of our heroes, their past or their personal aspirations, instances, more emotional, have difficulty to hold the attention, overwhelmed by action sequences epic or a humor marked.

Finally, with only 8 episodes, The Mandalorian is as easy to convince. It is not a question here of a series in search of a plot convoluted to delve further into the mysteries of a franchise is huge. It is a small entrance door, a entertainment who knows what he has to tell and how to do it effectively. Some points certainly deserve to be investigated further, in particular at the level of the characters presented and their relationship to the bounty hunter. Despite this, it is impossible to say that these adventures have failed to deliver the fun desired.

Published at the beginning of the month of January 2020, this balance sheet on the first season of The Mandalorian is handed in before the beginning of the broadcast in France on the platform of Disney+.

