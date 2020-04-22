The Mandalorian : this surprise concocted by Disney + is going to delight the fans

On may 4, Disney+ is going to release a documentary series in eight parts that will return to the scenes of The Mandalorian.

This is one of the series that the phenomena of the spring. The general public has been discovered on C8 on April 7, the last day of the French release of Disney+. The Mandalorian, the series inspired freely from the Star Wars universe, is available on the platform the american giant since the beginning of the month. And notice to fans of the series, Disney+ has reserved a small surprise for the next month. “It makes you discover the backstage of #TheMandalorian. Disney The Making-Of : The Mandalorian, a documentary series of 8 episodes, streaming from 4 may on #DisneyPlus”, has informed the platform on his official Twitter account on 15 April.

And clarifications it is the showrunner of the series, Jon Favreau, in a person who has data in a press release : “Disney’s Making-of : The Mandalorian is the opportunity for fans of the series to discover it from the inside and have a different perspective, maybe even have a better understanding. An opportunity to understand how The Mandalorian was created and discover some of the talented contributors associated with this season-1. We have a great experience and we look forward to sharing it with you”, he said.

And season 2 ?

And if the first season The Mandalorian is composed of eight episodesfans would see two more in season 2. In fact, Disney+ has planned ten episodes in the next season, which the release date has not yet been unveiled. And for the cast, we find Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian, also found in the Drug traffickers, Gina Carano, and Giancarlo Esposito. The eight episodes of the documentary series will thus enable fans to still wait a bit… Especially in the period of confinement.

