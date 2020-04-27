The manicure Gal Gadot explains how to nail a manicure at home

Rob Latour / Variety / REX / Shutterstock
I arrived there!
While the people to practice social distancing, and take the necessary precautions in the context Coronavirus pandemic, one almost has the impression that the time has come to indulge in a little personal care.
One of the many things that people can do at home during this period is to play with their beauty routine. Whether you are in manufacture of masks diy, to incorporate sample and / or to use your body scrub more than ever, there is something relaxing and refreshing to take the time to pamper yourself.
However, there is one area of beauty that we all seem to forget: our nails.
And it is safe to say that after washing the hands without stopping, our claws could use a little extra love.
Fortunately, celebrity and manicure editorial Christina Aviles Aude has shared her top tips and tricks with E! New. So, if you want to treat yourself a manicure at home or if you need advice on how to remove gel nail Polish safely, the Founder of Star Touch Agency has you covered.
Considering that She frequently works with hollywood personalities, such as Gal Gadot, Renée Zellweger, Viola Davis, Sandra Oh and other — it is safe to say she knows exactly what she is talking about.
So, with that in mind, read the interview with Christina below!
E! News: What advice do you have to do a manicure at home?
Christina Aviles Aude: “If I’m going to do my own mani-pedi, first I’m going to grind nails dry, and then I’m going to take a shower. After, I use my towel to push my cuticles on my hands and my feet. Then, wait about 30 minutes to let nails return to this state sec. When they retain water this is not the time to Polish, because the nail is dilated. When you apply varnish on the nails dilated, it shrinks and your Polish chip more quickly. “
E! News: What are the fashionable styles that you have made to your customers the stars that we can do at home?
CAA: “For people who are not equipped to apply the varnish, they can try the technique of brushing seconds You wipe off as much varnish from the brush, and then you pass it on the nail. You can use different colors or the same color, and every time you brush, you are going to get less and less, so this is more of a texture scan, or a look “feathered”. You can choose three colors, anything more than that is too much, this way you are not worried about the perfection, and there is a lot of room for creativity. “
E! News: other trends that we can try with us?
CAA: “The French comes back, then why not do it with spikes of different colors? To get that perfect line, you’ll want to use more varnish than you would use for the technique with the dry brush, but less varnish than if you were going to Polish your entire nail. I like to start in a corner, and then drag it so that the brush passes horizontally on the tip. You can use any type of brush detail and slide to the rear with a Polish remover. Keep in mind, if you are slipping, you can’t put anything below it. People love a French manicure at the moment, so why not practice the spring colors for your tip. “
E! News: What are the designs of nails that your clients love in this moment?
CAA: “I think that throughout the year, nails dark. It is okay to wear a nail dark when you want it! This is not only for the fall as was previously the case. Gal Gadot still like a nail dark as a wine-colored bordeaux deep.”
E! News: What are the trends in spring temperatures that your clients love?
CAA: “I have worked with Chloë Grace Moretz and she is a fan of all that is green, blue, grey, or metallic. Something that is less expected that your pastels in spring or your cold tone. In addition, I think that the councils of color, different colored tips with the French, I think that we will see much of this. “
E! News: What trend comes to a close?
CAA: “Personally, I’m never mounted in the train neon, I think it is just too much and I’m not so strong. When I do my nails, because in the area in which I am, it’s more of a look mode. Therefore, this trend was never for me. “
E! News: Because people wash much hands now because of COVID-19, how can we protect our nails ??
CAA: “Zoya and Essie have definitely added moisture in the nail. And using a very good hand cream and applying it at least once on two, otherwise each time you wash your hands. My lotion favorite is called Essential by Adele. You can use it on your face, on your feet and everywhere in between. I am confident to use it on each of my clients. “
E! New: For people who have manicures gel but who can not take an appointment, how can they remove them at home?
CAA: “You want to break the seal of the top layer of the gel. I recommend to grind as much gel as possible without damaging the skin. Take your time and remove and then moisten a cotton ball with acetone, wrap in tin foil and it should just lift it. If you have a soft pad, you can wax the rest. If you do not have a cotton ball and / or aluminum foil, you can soak your entire hand in a bowl of acetone. However, I don’t recommend doing this all the time because it is a lot of exposure to acetone. “
E! News: What tutorials or YouTube channels would you recommend to do manicures at home?
CAA: “One of my manicures, his name is Bana. I don’t know if she has a YouTube channel, but she has a huge audience of social media. She does a lot of tutorials on Instagram for the nail art and she makes stuff really cute. “
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.