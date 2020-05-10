The marathon promotional (stylish) Selena Gomez

On Monday, Selena Gomez appeared on multiple occasions in New York to promote his new music.

After you have limited his appearances to the maximum these last few months, very busy that she was to record her music, but also to protect its health after several hard blows in the past year, Selena Gomez is back in the spotlight. Monday 28 October 2019, the singer of 27 years was in New York for several interviews to promote the release of his two new songs, “Lose You To Love Me” (which speaks of his break-up with Justin Bieber) and “Look At Her Now”.

Animal print and high boots Yves Saint Laurent

And it is in four different outfits that the american star was illustrated in the space of a few hours. In the morning, it is first in a set of velvet turquoise that she has visited the premises of the radio Z100. Surrounded by her team, she then returned to her hotel to put on a dress Ganni to the zebra print, bag Celine and thigh-high Yves Saint Laurent.

A few hours later, Selena Gomez appeared radiant in a long skirt striped with a black top turtleneck to give a radio interview for Sirius XM. She concluded her day by appearing very chic in a tailored grey.

Has to read also : Selena Gomez appears au naturel on Instagram