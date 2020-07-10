THE MARRIAGE OF STARS. When Mariah Carey said “yes” to Tommy Mottola

While individuals and couples from all over the world have been deprived of their weddings this year, Closer to you offers throughout the summer to rediscover the weddings of the people. This Friday, at the wedding of Tommy Mottola and Mariah Carey in 1993.

He was the president of Sony Music Entertainment, and soon became her mentor. In 1993, Mariah Carey has said “yes” to Tommy Mottolathe man who had discovered and with which she was in the process of getting to the heights in the world of music. The young of 21 years of age. The man who would become her first husband : 42. For the big day, Mariah Carey has opted for a robe bouffante remember that Lady Di wore, which were very fashionable at the moment. The troll was 8 feet away. The flashes of the photographers crépitaient front : the event was highly anticipated : the young star who marries the man who has believed in his talent, the narration has liked : 300 people had been invited. Among them Bruce Springsteen, Barbara Streisand or Robert de Niro.

The marriage of Mariah Carey and Tommy Mottola, will be remembered as one of the most expensive in history. The couple mass on the excess of : 50 bearing flowers they were not hired. The amount of this marriage is not the standard is estimated to $ 500 000.

Mariah Carey and Tommy Mottola : the two exs irreconcilable

Only four years later, this will already be finished for the couple. Tommy Mottola, mad with jealousy, had put his wife in the listening and the the influence of the man of business in particular, in the career of the singer it was because of this idyll, which was not, however, reminiscent of that of Celine Dion Rene Angelil.

Years later, Tommy Mottola, her marriage of “false and inappropriate”, while the diva is described that it felt like a prisoner during their relationship : “There was a conscious effort to keep me in the role of the little American, with all that this implies. It was very controlled. There was No freedom for me as a human being. It was almost like being a prisoner”, confided in the columns of Cosmopolitan. He married another singer, Thalia. Is follow a couple of disappointments and not re-married only once with Nick Cannon… is divorcera also in 2014.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news