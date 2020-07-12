THE MARRIAGE TELE. Friends : when Monica said “yes” to Chandler

Throughout the summer, the Tv Star offers to rediscover the marriages that became cult classics of television. This Sunday, again in the Chandler and Monica in season 7 of Friends.

Other than Joey, which can unite them ? The lord blunderer and joking, even when it is joining two of his best friends, might just fill this role perfectly. In season 7 of Friends for two episodes, 23 and 24 of the season, the viewers of the 2000 decade have been able to attend the marriage, the long-awaited, Chandler and Monica. A couple as a surprise that the inspiration that had kept the spectators in suspense from the beginning of their relationship hidden from everyone, and especially to Ross, until the disappearance of Chandler just before his marriage, frightened by this commitment. Due to the presence of Gary Oldman as a guest, the two episodes were filmed over two weeks in order to agree on the agenda of the actor who could be available that the first. For the occasion, the two protagonists had chosen clothes very traditional. For Monica, a form-fitting dress with a V-neckline and a bouquet of red roses, just the touch of color to the outfit. For Chandler, a classic black suit, white shirt and a red rose in the buttonhole to remember the scent of his beloved. All this, of course, in the eyes of the rest of the cast became cult : Ross, Phoebe, Joey and Rachel.

Friends for life

The Friends are separated three seasons later, at the end of season 10, after having negotiated the highest salary ever given to actors for a television series. Had negotiated an increase of 5 000 % between the beginning of the series and the end of the season, reaching the very symbolic million dollars for each episode. They have been relegated to the shadows a couple of years later by other actors of a comic series that became a cult : The Big Bang Theory. After refusing to return to the plateau, they had managed to suppress the production. Jim Parsons, the famous interpreter of Sheldon Cooper had won more than $ 26 million between June 2017 and June 2018. And the actors of the Friends don’t have to stop there. With quarries uneven since the end of the series, the plan to continue to enjoy the role that launched his career. For your meeting is scheduled during a special broadcast of one hour of duration (which we still do not know the date of broadcast), Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow would have changed between 3 and 4 million dollars each.

