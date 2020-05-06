The Mask of Zorro : Salma Hayek too “mexican” to get the role…

The scene is mythical. A combat cloak-and-sword that ends in a kiss languid. To my left, Antonio Banderas embodies Zorro, to my right, Catherine Zeta-Jones is Elena. Except that the table could have been very different…

At the origin, The Mask of Zorro – released in 1998 – would have had to be directed by Robert Rodriguez instead of Martin Campbell, and the leading female role was reserved to Salma Hayek. “He wanted me in the filmexplained it to the magazine Number. But he told me that I couldn’t say I was mexican if I wanted the role. While the character was mexican. The first thing I was asked in a meeting, that is if I was mexican. And I said yes. I have not had this role as he had written it for me. It has been such a deadlock that it has decided not to work on this project.“

As a result, it is a british who stole the show… twice. In 2005, Antonio Banderas has returned to the saddle of a Tornado in a second pane, always signed Martin Campbell entitled The legend of Zorroalways , with Catherine Zeta-Jones. Robert Rodriguez and Salma Hayek, on the other hand, had already collaborated in the past. The director had offered the actress the role the hottest of her career – although very short – in A night in hellin 1996, with George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino.

This is unfortunately just one example of discrimination among many others. Twenty-six-year career, Salma Hayek has bowed to many of the injustices, all the more rude to each other. “What to say about the fact that a studio manager has told me that I could have been the biggest star in the world if I was not born on the wrong side of the border, sued the actress for 53 years. This same person told me that I will never get a leading role, regardless of my talent or my beauty, because the minute I open my mouth, the spectators will not think of their woman of the household ? That a director has begged him to give me the star of a science fiction movie and that he got as a response that no one would believe that a mexican is arrival to travel in space ?“Lunar…