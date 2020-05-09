The masterpiece of Kanye West, 808s & Heartbreak, celebrating its eleven years

We are in 2008. Kanye West is already at the top of the industry-american music through its first three projects (The College Dropout, Late Registration and Graduation), which are already regarded by the whole of the critical specialized as classics.

Same machine sell 50 Cent is beaten by the one that is considered as the producer of the most talented of his generation. A statute flattering, which does not satisfy the ambition of the rapper. Kanye is an artist, who had already everything in music, but he’s going to do to get more of it. And even if Graduation, for which he has worked with Daft Punk, could see the potential of “breaker of codes” Yeezy, no one was really ready for it.

Because here it is : despite the critical success and the money, nothing goes to Kanye West. His rocky relationship with his fiancée is in a stalemate, and he must cope with the disappearance of his mother whom he was extremely close. Devastated by these two events, the one who would later become Yeezus has the broken heart. More nothing makes sense. He wants to know, and will deliver one of the drives, the most important in the history of music.

"808s & Heartbreak". You can almost find everything in the title of the project. A reference to an old music box (TR-808), and a well of sorrow without bottom. This sensitivity, it is one of the keys of the album. For the first time, a rapper at the top sing the sorrow, and shows his emotions without filter… If it is not the auto-tune.

In the Face of the auto-tune, skepticism

When the album appears, November 24, 2008 therefore, the welcome is more than warm. Highly anticipated, the project is disconcerting. Some shout out to the genius, the others to the scam. Still others do not even know what to think – it is not so common to fall in the face of such a UFO of the music. Criticism rages, everyone wants to do what good old Kanye. In the Face of change, there are two types of people : those who are excited and those who are frightened.

But how to blame them ? That has not been taken aback on the first listen of 808s & Heartbreak hearing a voice entirely self-tunée on the twelve tracks perfectly calibrated for the CD ? Kanye breaks with the current, in order to better take against the foot. By building the opposite of what he is done, he will (without necessarily knowing it) to change the face of the rap game forever.

It must be said that without being a precursor in each specific area, Kanye West is the first to make such a mixture. This is not so much the use of auto-tune in itself is innovative – T-pain, with whom he collaborated extensively, and who will accuse her then of plagiarizing, was already a pioneer in the genre. This is the way he uses it, to go beyond rap, and make something beautiful in the familiar other genres of music. For where T-pain was found only one way to use it (and it was very good), Kanye West has magnified his job and expanded his palette, with its multiple influences are eclectic.

And this from the very beginning of the album, which he himself has shaped the prod’, accompanied by names like No I. D., Jeff Bhasker or even Plain Pat. Evidenced by the long intro, “Say You Will”, almost sacral. Follows “Welcome to Heartbreak”, with the young Kid Cudi, who started his career. On “Amazing”, he sings alongside rapper Jeezy (young-star), one of the pioneers of the trap – even if we can attribute the paternity of the gender T. I. “Heartless” is needed almost immediately as the song the most grandiose of the album, and demonstrates to the world the virtuosity of the Chicagoan.

“Fuck*ng game change”

Thanks to a sound oscillating between electro, pop and hip-hop, Kanye West has offered up a perfect cocktail to pour out his spleen without end. In addition to his skill and ease usual prod’, the rapper exposes a genuine talent as a lyricist. Kanye gives more importance to the song, and focuses more on the search for melodies and big bass (“RoboCop”, “Street Lights”). Is not necessarily a very good singer (he confesses it himself), the use of auto-tune is justified and makes sense.

This is the speech, the musicality, or the design, any slice with the US hip-hop pre-2008. There's a before 808s & Heartrbeak and a after. Kanye escapes rap for best the advance. It pushes the boundaries of a genre, which has struggled to renew itself in the early 2000s after the initial boom. But beyond the technical innovation is made, it is more the influence 808s & Heartrbeak she might have had over the years which is interesting.

Now, the rapper can sing. Now, the rapper may share his or her feelings. Now, the rapper can use the auto-tune. More Kanye goes too far in the experimentation, the more it opens doors. Because if some will continue to hammer home that this is not his best album, no doubt it is the most important. A “fuck*ng game change”like say the cainris (“something that rebat cards”, from our side of the Atlantic). It is not for nothing if Booba released 0.9 on the same day (one of the most glorious in the history of rap so), with also a lot of autotune – for a more or less regular.

In its wake will come the Drake, Frank Ocean or The Weeknd. An influence that can also be found in the new generation of rap US, whether Travis Scott, Juice WRLD or Lil Uzi Vert. A spectrum ultra-wide, which demonstrates the importance of 808s & Heartbreak in the history of rap US. Hip-hop is now the music genre the most popular in the world, and Yeezy is definitely not for nothing.