The mattress of Drake cost 395 000 $. Here’s why.

The affinity of Drake for the luxury was fully exposed in the last cover of Architectural Digest. The rapper OVO gave fans a preview of his mansion 50,000 square feet of space in his hometown of Toronto, showing equipment and features lavish, such as the crystal chandelier, Swarovski 20000 pieces, a complete recording studio, an indoor regulation-size NBA court, an indoor swimming pool and a “room of rewards”. But one of the most remarkable parts of the house not-so-humble Drake was his bed on the extent of nearly $400,000.

“The bedroom is the place where I come to decompress from the world to the end of the night and when I opened my eyes and seize the day,” said Drake to AD. “The bed will leave you floating … “

Nicknamed “the Grand Vividus”, bed at 395 000 $, has been produced by Hästens, a manufacturer of beds in sweden its fifth generation, with more than 350 locations in the world. The company has become one of the favorite of the celebrities and personalities who are ready to shell out at least $ 15,000 for a mattress Hästens coveted.

Linus Adolfsson, co-founder of VRt Ventures and owner of Hästens Los Angeles, spoke in Complex of these beds are ultra-luxurious and explained why, in some cases, they can be more expensive than a house. Adolfsson said that each mattress Hästens was supposed to last between 50 and 100 years old and was made from natural materials such as horsehair, wool, cotton and linen. It also stresses height of the springs of the mattress Hästens, which involve a greater number of springs for support and comfort.

“So, how many springs, how many turns and the last thing are layers of horsehair,” said Adolfsson when asked what makes mattresses so expensive. “The more hair, the more the bed is consistent and allows the bed to breathe better. These are the general things. If you look at the beds for 10 000 $ 390 000 $, it is a very large difference in the amount of material in the beds. ”

Hästens will also send a team for a client, three to five times per year to go back and massage the mattress … free of charge.

The bed of Drake, nicknamed ” the Grand Vividus, was manufactured in collaboration with the interior designer / architect Ferris Rafauli, who was also the creative mind behind the house of Drake.

“So, the relationship was in fact with her designer, with a designer amazing Ferris Rafauli. It is he who has used the beds Hastens for all of its projects over the past 10 years. It is known for its luxury design. He was the one who, with Hastens, has created this masterpiece of a specific called the Grand Vividus. ”

Adolfsson said that the Grand Vividus weighs nearly half a ton and took about 600 hours to build. Although it presents the same natural material used in all models Hästens, which makes the Grand Vividus so special is the way it has been decorated. Adolfsson has explained that the design was a nod to the origins of Hästens as a manufacturer of saddles of the Eighteenth century, because it presents details in leather in the straps and hardware in gold, ” which looks a bit like the jaws of what you have in the mouth of the horse “.

“This is the first time that a mattress becomes really an object of design “, he said. “What it means to the design, it is functional art. So, to see a mattress with just the most beautiful objects conceived in the world, to be truly a masterpiece, will make this launch so crazy and so interesting … I think that your mattress, that you do not share that with you and you absolutely love the people you love the most in your life. Make this piece of furniture something so beautiful and changes the whole perception of the room. ”

You can look more closely at the Grand Vividus, which will be officially launched this week, in the images below. Adolfsson said that there was a waiting list for the Grand Vividus, with 10 beds currently set aside to Hästens Los Angeles and Hästens on Madison Avenue. You can learn more about the design here.