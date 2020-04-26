The mayor of Tampa offers apology to Brady by running it out of park

In the matter of welcome, Tampa did not exactly the best to one of its newest and famous inhabitants. The authorities decided few days ago to expel Tom Brady in a park in the central area, while the star of the NFL training.

Now, the mayor Jane Castor has tried to amend the relationship to apologize through a letter.

“Tom, my apologies for the bad communication when you arrived. It was not the best for good impressions,” wrote the mayor in a letter released Saturday on social networks.

Then, Beaver joked, making a play on words with the English letters G. O. A. T, which stands for “the greatest of all time” but which also form the word “goat”.

“In view of my police record, the only thing I could do was to order someone to investigate, then they saw a GOAT running around freely in one of the beautiful parks of our city.”

The quarterback of 42 years, won six Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots, and joined newly to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Monday, Brady was training in the park, where he was seen by officers on patrol, who ordered him to leave, in view that the land was closed to the public for the pandemic coronavirus.

Through the letter, the mayor thanked him for Brady “for being a good sport”. Also, showed her appreciation for Gisele Budchen, wife of the quarterback, who recently donated 750,000 of servings of food to Feeding Tampa Bay.

In the text, Castor is also directed to Rob Grokowski, excompañero of Bady in the Pats, who has come out of retirement to play in Tampa Bay.

With so many “wonderful activities, you will be ready for the party… But don’t overdo it (I’m talking to you, Gronk)”.

Perhaps the mayor was referring to the famous toughness of Gronkowski, inside and outside the ground.

Tampa will host the Super Bowl the next year, and local fans expect Brady and Gronkowski to help the Buccaneers are the first team to win a title in the NFL in their own stadium.

In view of the pandemic prevents large concentrations, the mayor said that the welcome Brady will have to be only virtual for now.

“A welcome is appropriate will have to wait a little bit,” he wrote.

