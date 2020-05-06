During the pandemic, our critic proposes you each week three feature films the directory to (re) discover. On the program this week, films about the meaning of life.



Marc-André Lussier

The Press

Cinema here : The novena (2005)

Bernard Émond

The power of the feature-length film by Bernard Émond, who won a true popular success upon its release in 2005, lies in this way to evoke the faith by raising the about well above religious institutions.

By doing this, this extraordinary film is a degree of resonance with those who are questioning the meaning of life. And also with those who, like the filmmaker, are ” mostly non-believers, but always on the edge of believing.”

In fact, there is something unsettling in this meeting, between Jeanne (Élise Guilbault), a doctor plagued by guilt, and François (Patrick Drolet was revealed thanks to this role).

In the natural scenery of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré and Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, beautifully highlighted through the direction of photography of the late Jean-Claude Labrecque, a communion of spirit is established between the women, who are thinking of suicide, and a young man who knows how to immediately detect in it the depths of despair.

It is in this regard an eloquence rare, which, paradoxically, is essentially based on the silences revealing.

Award-winning at the Locarno film festival, including, The novena is a work of art in the noblest sense of the term. In these times of confinement, this first installment of a trilogy devoted to the values theological (with Against all hope and The donation) has everything it takes to feed the soul.

To see on Illico and iTunes (Directory Elephant – Memory of quebec cinema).









Cinema also : A week of vacation (1980)

Bertrand Tavernier

A week of vacation is rarely cited among the best films of Bertrand Tavernier. He deserves yet. It is true that this intimate drama, finesse, is less spectacular than the great works of the director of Coup de torchon and The life and nothing else.

After The death live, he went to turn in Scotland, the filmmaker wished to embark on a long film the plot of which would be closer to its roots, in Lyon, his hometown.

Featuring young Nathalie Baye and Gerard Lanvin, A week of vacation follows the journey of a teacher who, one morning, is unable to attend the class, as taking an anxiety attack. The week of rest that gives him his doctor will give him the opportunity to make the point on his job (the topic of education will come back later in Tavernier in It starts today), his life, his loves, his desires, in short, the existential questioning that engulfed causing a beautiful reflection.

A week of vacation is also marked by the presence of Michel Galabru, as well as that of Philippe Noiret, who, for the time of participation, here presents the character as he stood in The watchmaker of Saint-Paul. Practically untraceable, Quebec, A week of vacation be part of the programming of the chain Studiocanal, as of 7 may.

To see on the channel Studiocanal on 7 may to 20 h (reruns on 9 and 12 may).









Hollywood : Demolition (2015)

Jean-Marc Vallée

Demolition is one of the few works by Jean-Marc Vallée had not had the same resonance as the other. Even if the tone is very different, yet there is in this feature of the themes that the quebec filmmaker has often explored in his films, particularly in Wild, his previous film.

This time the protagonist, a young financier (Jake Gyllenhaal) whose career is marked out in advance in the firm that manages his father-in-law (Chris Cooper), takes the hard way to convince them to borrow a new approach to life.

Davis destroyed first all that could the hang-up of his former existence then best to rebuild on foundations that are more authentic.

In the world premiere of the film at the Toronto festival, where his film was presented at the opening night, Jean-Marc Vallée said that Demolition was the most “rock and roll” of his films.

It is true that this story, which would have been able to borrow accents very heavy, is crossed with a surprising energy, as much as the behavior of Davis does not correspond at all to what is “acceptable” on a social level.

Visibly delighted to be able to give heart to joy, Jake Gyllenhaal module all of the facets of a fascinating character, despite its apparent opacity. The director of C. R. A. Z. Y. here we offer a film tonic, often funny, without, however, for it to evacuate the depth of the story.

To see on Shop, Cineplex, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play. Also on the Extra Tou.tv (the dubbed version in French only). Also available in Blu-ray/DVD.