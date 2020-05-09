The meaning of the name of the new-born Elon Musk

Everything seems to smile at Elon Musk. The billionaire recently became a dad for the sixth time, a happiness which is the fruit of his beautiful love story with the canadian singer Grimes.

If all the world was quick to congratulate the happy parents, the first name they chose for their son was very surprised and has pushed users to look for its meaning. The theories are well underway and many opportunities have been mentioned on Twitter in particular.

Elon Musk and his partner Grimes. l Source : Getty Images

THE CONSECRATION Of A BEAUTIFUL STORY

Elon Musk has had a private life fulfilled, having known many of the salient relationships, such as his first marriage with Justine Wilson, her childhood friend with whom he had five children.

Several celebrities have caught his attention over the years, as the actress Amber Heard or actress Talulah Riley with whom he has been married twice !

But after all these vicissitudes, it is from the canadian singer Grimes that he is living the perfect love for a few years now. Together, they have found a sense of harmony and happiness rare, enjoying each day and going forward hand in hand.

Elon Musk on march 9, 2020 in Washington in the United States. l Source : Getty Images

Their relationship is stable and happy, it is not surprising to learn that they have decided to start a family together, a desire for motherhood, which was made a few days ago on may 4, 2020.

THE BIRTH OF HER SIXTH SON

This birth has been a great source of happiness for the singer of 32 years who really wanted to become a mom, but also for Elon Musk, who welcomes his sixth child.

After she announced on social networks that his child and wife were doing well, the famous entrepreneur billionaire has shared a photo on Twitter on which one can see with her new-born baby in her arms. A snapshot adorable and touching, which did not fail to move viewers.

If the happy event was celebrated by fans all over the world, they remained baffled by the name chosit by the happy parents. It must be said that it is so strange that it would be a joke on the part of Elon Musk.

The name of his son would, in effect, X Æ A-12, a name very surprising that it has pushed people to ask whether it had a special meaning. Many theories have been advanced, linking to some songs from Grimes or the internet site purchased by the contractor, X.com.

X Æ A-12 The Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Users have been forced to take their troubles patiently before the mystery is solved because it is only two days after the arrival in the world of the small-X Æ A-12 that his mother is explained with the help ofa message on the social network Twitter.

She has written that X had been chosen to represent the unknown variable, that Æ was his way to write “I” in elf and that it was a reference to love but also to the artificial intelligence and that A-12 was the predecessor of the SR-71, their flying device, favorite.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

The young mother, however, has not given details on the manner in which the first name is very original, his son was to be pronounced and it is therefore right to ask whether it is really so that their child will be named.