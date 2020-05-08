The meeting: Alexandra Daddario: class, even running on the beach – News Culture: Cinema



This was in the very trendy city of Berlin, the advertising columns were not displaying posters for an underground club or an exhibition hipster, but the plate of chocolate abdominal Zac Efron, tattoos of Dwayne Johnson and the immediately recognizable jerseys red-orange ofBaywatchversion 2017.

In the background, a pretty brunette next to water, scans the horizon. Once dressed again in a slinky black dress, and slit, and down to the jeep rescue california to settle down in the comfort ouatiné a large stylish hotel, Alexandra Daddario is a far cry from the simple pin-up at the time to talk to his watch partner, the swiss brand Movado, which proved a massive hit in the United States.

Your dad is a judge, your mom’s lawyer. Tell them that you wanted to become an actress did not have to be obvious, non?

Let’s say that I’ve been obsessed by this dream since I was little. They were not surprised, but did not understand where could come an urge so strong. It is true that often, when we say to someone that wants to become an actress, they respond: “OK, very well, but how you intend to earn your living?” as if it were a simple pass-time. But already very young, I was someone very determined and I made sure to succeed. Today I believe that they are proud of my career. They have never tried to put sticks in the wheels. Probably because they thought that this was only a passing interest.

They were far from the reality, non?

So much! But this comes from their life to them. They have always referred to the trades, liberal and wages that would allow them to ensure the education of their children. This has not been easy for my mom to become a lawyer. She explained to me that she did not want to be forced to refuse the lessons of comedy or a dental appliance to her children for financial reasons. I owe them a lot.

The world of the courts is also quite theatrical, no?

Haha, it’s true! But my desire does not come from there. One summer I followed my friend, who has chosen to follow a course of theatre. She was shy and her mom wanted to take me with him. I loved this course, I began to turn to pubs. Soon, acting became a sort of therapy during my adolescence, which was marked by many ups and downs. The theater has helped me understand the emotions I was feeling, states of mind that I was going through and kept in perspective.

Today you are in full bloom, but still sometimes head in the air. Be the muse of a brand of watches prevents you from being late?

It is true that it was my worst defect a few years ago. I’m not totally cured, but I am much improved. One always learns from his mistakes. In fact, Movado I was especially learned to become more stylish, more elegant. But I’m going to surprise you: wear a watch also allows me to distance myself from my smartphone, which occupies a place far too important in all our lives. One cannot help but find an excuse to check our mobile phones every 30 seconds. “Oh, I just look at the time…” and then you see that you have a message and you don’t know the people around you and go into your little virtual bubble. Since I have the time on the wrist, I remained focused on the present moment and my surroundings.

It’s funny, because today we no longer really a watch to know the time, but more as a fashion accessory…

Ah, this is clearly the two for me. It may sound crazy, but wearing a nice watch has helped me to mature, to be more comfortable with myself. I can’t afford to hang out in outfit of yoga throughout the day. If it were up to me, I would come out in pajamas and without the slightest trace of mascara. Become an ambassador for a brand-cool but sophisticated forces me to show this other aspect of me. Has become a woman, sort of. I am now a thirty year old well into his… heels!

You played for the small and the big screen. What is the best stepping stone for you?

There is yet a little while, the tv was stigmatized, but things have changed. Shootings are more and more similar. Me, all that matters to me is to do a good job. When one starts, one has to think of so many things: to learn his lines, much to recite it, find the light, interact with the other actors… The technical aspects are not negligible and we can’t learn to control them other than on a shelf. I started with the pub, and then a series of very bad horror movies… All kinds of attempts, all more risky than the others. But each time I learned something, including to manage my nerves.

The basic difference between a series and a film remains the duration of the filming?

Yes, but you don’t feel like it. True Detectivewhere I appear in the first season, was filmed as a movie for eight hours. In Hollywood, they say “this is not a series, it’s HBO”, a string that has and are huge.

Be nice, it makes it easier or it makes life complicated?

Wow! I don’t know! It is always nice to feel pretty. I do all of these roles sexy, where I am perfectly made-up and dressed… or undressed (laughter). This is a direction interesting that I had not anticipated. Younger, I was never the bomb in which all the boys were crazy. But to answer your question, beautiful or not, one always has to make its proofs, especially being a girl. Self-confidence is the solution!

After all sorts of roles, do you think you have reached a level where you can be more demanding with the scenarios you agree?

Yes! My life has changed a lot in recent years. I began to live incredible experiences because people see me differently. I’m just going to go pretend to have a heart attack, bloody in the mud in a movie doubtful. I aim higher, even if it’s scary.