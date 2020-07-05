The meeting of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the earliness of Blue Ivy… 6 actus people that we have almost lost this week

1 / Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reparlent. This is four years that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were separated and after years of stress (“but the divorce is the best solution”, dixit, the actress), their relationship seems to have finally disappeared. A couple of days ago, Brad was seen leaving the home of his ex-wife on a motorcycle. Yes, it is a couple of minutes. The actor could have stayed two hours according to the Daily Mail and this is the first time that it surprised him since their breakup. But there is no reconciliation in sight, Brad and Angelina have decided to maintain a friendship for the sake of their six children. And during that time, Alia Shawkat, and are not leaving Brad Pitt for the past few months, has specified that this that unites them is friendship, only friendship and the love of the art).

2 / Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are close. I would like to be as a little air to get back to it between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ? A little over a year after their separation, the ex-lovers are, in any case, again very close. Like you have never been. The contention, who have been living together with her daughter True, 2 years. After The peopleare new as a couple and others think that they are dating (only because Khloé was seen on his birthday, that he wore a large ring on his finger…). But according to Entertainment Tonight, “this is not a flashback, they are friends”.

3 / A record of precocity for Blue Ivy. In only 8 years of age, Blue Ivythe eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, became the youngest winner of a BET Award, in a ceremony that was held on the 28 June. A prize was given to him due to that she co-wrote the song Brown Skin Girl (one of the titles of the BA The Lion King). For this collaboration, Blue Ivy had already received a Prize Soul Train in 2019.

4 / New return of the Spice Girls ? After being gone on tour, at home, throughout the United Kingdom, in the year 2019, and have returned with success, the Spice Girls hope to do it again next year, according to the Sun. An idea that has been mentioned recently by Emma Bunton (Baby Spice). This would be a good way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their hit Wannabe and this time was no dates in your country. If Victoria Beckham will be, it is best not to rely on it, even if Mel C he said he was going to do everything possible to convince her.

5 / Sia, the grandmother to 44 years old. If he would have said a year ago ! Sia recently it announced that it had adopted two children (18 years old) last year, the day of today, she comes to reveal that he had become… great mother. The youngest of his sons has become a father of two babies. “I’m a pu**** great motherwelcome to the artist in the podcast of DJ Zane Lowe to Apple Music. This is crazy, right ? No, that’s great.”Sia added that his son called him Nan “but I try to make sure that they call me Lovey, such as Kris Jenner.”

6 / Orlando Bloom ready to spend a couple of nights of insomnia. Orlando Bloom it is “excited” the idea of becoming a father for the second time. In a couple of weeks, he and his fiancée Katy Perry will welcome their first child, a girl : “It’s a magical moment when an angel appears on the planet”, has entrusted to the Good Morning America. And the dad of Flynn, 9 and a half years, don’t be afraid to spend a couple of nights of insomnia “where I am going, probably, to get up and make a bottle – because I don’t allaiterai of course not. I love these moments of silence in the night, when the world is asleep, and you have a baby in your arms.”

