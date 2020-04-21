The meeting of the confined with the friend of Harry Potter

Since last Tuesday, TF1 rebroadcasts the saga “Harry Potter.” After the first installment, “The sorcerer”, this evening, welcome to “The Chamber of Secrets”, directed by Chris Columbus and released in 2002. Rarely a saga will be as much marked the spirits. “Harry Potter” brings together all generations for a number of years : children, adolescents, young adults, in their thirties, in their forties… J. K. Rowling did not expect such a success when a publishing house has kindly made it known that a history of witches would never do. Against all odds, the enthusiasm was such that a first film adaptation saw the light of day in 2001. A year later, the second film, “Chamber of Secrets” confirmed the popularity of the hero of J. K. Rowling, on the paper as on the screen.

In this second episode, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) prepares for its second year at Hogwarts, school of magic. He receives the visit of a house-elf, Dobby, who warns him of a threat to Hogwarts. A few weeks after school begins, Harry and his friends Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) see their classmates succumb to a mysterious force that petrifies brutally…

Darker than its predecessor, this second aspect was also even more full of suspense. The atmosphere of anxiety, the strange curse falling on the students, the characters become cults are all ingredients that fans love. There is also a nice casting to embody the teachers : Maggie Smith in the role of professor McGonagall, Alan Rickman as Severus Rogue – the most complex of the characters, and Kenneth Branagh, aka that hilarious Gilderoy Lockhart.

Tonight, the magic will invite into your living room.