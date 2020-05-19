the meetings with his fans of him are missing !

Millie Bobby Brown is feeling a void during the crisis. The young woman longs to find his fans to share a moment with them.

The containment will have brought awareness to Millie Bobby Brown a thing essential. In effect, the star seems to feel a vacuum from the beginning of the crisis. To his fans, he was lacking a lot. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Millie Bobby Brown has become in some time the idol of the young. The teenager’s 16-year-old melts the heart of his fans by interpreting the explosive Eleven of the hit series, Stranger Things.

Planned for the end of 2020the season 4 of the show would unfortunately have to be postponed because of the covid-19. In fact, many of the productions have been suspended due to the virus.

During the containment, Millie Bobby Brown has still managed to make it a talking point. The young actress has donated more than 40,000 meals to food banks in Atlanta.

A gesture very generous which proves once again his commitment to the most disadvantaged. Active member of Unicef, the star takes to heart the mission to help his neighbor.

Millie Bobby Brown addresses a message to his fans !

Elsewhere, Millie Bobby Brown also appears to be very close to his fans. Outside of this desire to help others, the young woman also like meet those who support him in his career.

But the containment will have prevented the actress share a moment with them. A situation that annoys many the interpreter of Eleven.

Thus, Millie Bobby Brown has taken possession his account Instagram in order toexplain his discomfort. This is a video TikTok and broadcast on the network.

In it, the pretty brunette out of a building smiling. In front of it, a crowd waits patiently for the star who seems delighted to be able to discuss with all those present.

Therefore it serves as the hands of his fans, made a few photos and takes the time to meet everyone. A moment of joy that she is longs to find.

Tags : millie bobby brown Millie Bobby Brown 2020 – Millie Bobby Brown subscribers – Millie Bobby Brown actress – Millie Bobby Brown news – Millie Bobby Brown News – Millie Bobby Brown news – Millie Bobby Brown fans