The memes involved, a new form of political criticism

This “the folklore of the culture of the internet” pass by LOL and the viral to transmit messages that are more political than we think.

The social networks, you know very well, are today an integral part of the political action and activist. We grow a generation of memes that passes through the laughter and the virality in order to spread the messages of the sub-text involved. If, by the inventor of the term, Richard Dawkins, the denomination referred to widely as a content pop shared and re-appropriates the individual creativity, describes today’s predominantly an image the main stream accompanied by a title, alienation.

>> Read also : The memes that have marked the year 2019

This “the folklore of the culture of the internet”as the names that the author Rémi Sussan in an article published in Internetactu.netanchored in a base of LOL, an a priori of the light. But that is not it. Through the contemporary language, the number of accounts to point of critical political and social. This satire 3.0 is central to the page of instagram The Reductressthat includes the codes for the women’s magazines and current affairs to issue a criticism of the time. A photo of a police officer with the title “This police officer is expected to survive the mockery suffered”.

In the account Macron Looks Like, a portrait of the president is accompanied by the words “Macron looks like a guy that is held every night at 20h to congratulate the ministry of health”.

And in Wikihow Museumfor a children’s painting father and his son : “So Felix, what do you want to be when you grow up ?” “Like you, dad, I want to be a part interchangeable to a gigantic scheme of technical operation of the forces of nature”.

A cynicism unique to our generation

The researcher Geniesa Say, explains in a thesis these content would be the hyphen between the political and the popular. She sees this culture as a form of sand of the bride and groom discussion, which is articulated with the codes, a zip and a cynicism unique to our generation. Contributes to the formation of sub-cultures that share a common reference, and the articulation of a “we” in opposition to the images of the dominant, hegemonic.

However, let’s not forget, we’ve already seen this strategy employed by politicians, including the meme of Emmanuel Macron “Do Our Planet A Great New“.

There lies the complexity of the meme that passes through the light to evoke a cause that transcends : une, but downstream, it makes the LOL seriously and vice versa. A powerful tool with many possibilities, and we must not underestimate the strength.