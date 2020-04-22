The memes of the meeting of ‘High School Musical’ with Zac Efron

Kim Lee
A few days ago, the protagonists ofHigh School Musical” They have announced a small online meeting – which would be aired on a special broadcast on the television network ABC – which they would interpret “We are all in the same boat”, song belonging to the franchise and with which they sought to give a small distraction for the people quarantined because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

And is this only if they have not discovered, Ryan Seacrest organized a special program called Disney Family Sing Alone, in which various celebrities such as Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Michael Bublé, Christina Aguilera, and the distribution of “High School Musica”, among others, would meet in their homes in order to interpret some of their favorite themes of the cassette Disney.

Of course, the news has moved a lot since, beyond the cast of the film reunited after several years, the novelty here was that Zac Efron had confirmed his presence at the meeting of the old “East High”, something that the actor has not done on previous occasions. However, it all collapsed on us when we saw that Zac was part of the meeting this year, but only appeared 5 seconds. WTF?!

It is true that, as promised, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Blue, Lucas Grabeel and Monique Coleman They are connected from their homes respective to interpret the song that appears at the end of the first film. And if, Zac Efron also appeared on the screen, but only at the beginning of the video and only to show your classmates in high school musical. Treachery!

The momentary appearance of Zac Efron’s divided the opinions of fans of “High School Musical”, because although some have claimed that a few seconds of the beauty of Zac on the screen were sufficient to make the quarantine more bearable, others were upset and mentioned that the actor had already lifted to the point of having forgotten the film that had taken him to international fame.

Here are some of the reactions left by the appearance / non-appearance of Zac Efron at the meeting, “High School Musical”:

This is not to add the lemon to the wound, but now Judas didn’t dare as much. Well, we are not in the same boat?

