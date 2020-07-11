The men of the best style 2020

Just take a look in the hairstyle of men who have made mention of this year to get an idea of the trend of the moment : the cut bob. But we cannot renounce to the short hairstyles and the shaved head. Here are some of the men with the best style hair of the time.

Kit Harington

Jon Snow surprised us all with her look post-containment : is the hair shaving. Although we are accustomed to see with his long hair and his brown curls are suitable for him), he passed the test with honors.

Oliver Cheshire

Most of us arrived in the summer with the hair, demanding. But not Oliver Cheshire, whose hair is long and damaged to grow, seemingly without effort, to give you the perfect look surfer that we all seek.

Cole Sprouse

The guy from Disney is no more, and he shows it once more with his style. In a western atmosphere, Cole Sprouse has been growing the beard and the moustache and gathered his hair in a small bun man necessary evil. 10.

Aron Piper

Aaron Piper already had a perfect use of the mower before we can all follow.

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is usually this cup, which is a trend that in the year 2020. The sides a little longer than usual, the upper part of wax and a little crazy. It is thus that we are accustomed to see and that is how we like it.

Romeo Beckham

The best or the worst hairstyle ? This is according to the taste of each one. The young Becks has shaved the lower part of the head, leaving the top long enough for the braid.

Richard Madden

We saw the British with all sorts of hairstyles, but it is one of the ones we love most. The vertical construction that is the result of the parade of hair on the sides and combing the above shows the line of the jaw, which gave him a mature appearance, and masculine.

Shawn Mendes

We never get tired of : the mane will win, and Shawn Mendes knows. This time, he opts for the open loop to get the air out of Prince Charming in the purest style of the Chalamet.

James Franco

The actor is clear : he knows what he likes and he bet on it. On this occasion, he boasted of his mane is bushy with a short wavelength that has been organized to look a little messy, but it has a lot more work beyond what we could imagine.

Brad Pitt

From once upon a Time in Hollywood…Brad Pitt leads a hair-cut, man who saves the world. The quality of the hair of Brad speaks for itself, but her hairstyle and her hair makes it look 30 years younger than he really is.

Jude Law

Jude Law, the pretty boy of the moment, is a new name in The Young Pope, and although we have already admired in all its forms, we cannot avoid that we pay tribute to his haircut. The actor boasts of his early baldness with pride and without having to resort to tricks absurd to try to hide their gulfs emerging.

Robert Pattinson

The filming began and Robert Pattinson has already established himself as the next Batman. In the framework of this process, shaved and made his hair grow a little longer, was combed in a way very similar to that of the 80’s.

Patrick Dempsey

In a few years, Patrick Dempsey has won the supreme title of silver fox. Your dense hair appears to be improving with age, and every gray hair that earns it’s like a trophy that says : “yes, I’m a certain age, and I still have more style than many of you combined.

Adam Driver

Adam Driver, the actor who gave us all revolutionized within The Marriage Of The Storyit is , almost always, has taken the hair that has become so trendy this fall-winter. As much, it takes layers of sleeves that give way to your cup.

Nick Jonas

The little man of the Jonas Brothers constantly reminds us that the classics never go out of fashion ever. Provided, of course, of the update. Nick has the “same” haircut, which has almost all the scope of the present decade : shaved on the sides, with a top slightly longer.

Timothy Chalamet

As we have seen in the fiction with all the hair cuts imaginable (including a bowl hair cut short in The King), he always goes back to what I know of him. Chalamet has hair to the middle of your neck. Nothing to spoil, these latter generally form waves, surfer.

Ian Somerhalder

The actor Vampire Diaries it has many virtues, among other things, the ability to complete a workout that leaves us broken in two), and your hair is one of them. The cut is straight, long, lush, and seems to want to stay that way for many years. There is No doubt that Ian has been blessed by Mother Nature.

Toni Kross

The players are often among the personalities of the most imitated in the hairdressing sector, but all of these style influences do not receive the label of GQ magazine. The hair of Toni Kross grows to the idea to shave the sides. But let’s say it straight, this cut requires daily work.

Brooklyn Beckham

The eldest son of David Beckham, has followed in the footsteps of his father as the inspirer of the mass in the field of fashion and grooming. And despite of Brooklyn, gives an account of the vicissitudes that his father did not dare to, he remains faithful to his style of hairstyle favorite. Your hairstyle star is part of the trend of long hair, but he usually carries worsted.

Justin Bieber

One can say many things about the canadian singer, but there is one that must be admitted : Justin Bieber has the hair that we all dream of. Flexible enough to be worked, strong enough to stay in place. Texture and abundant.

