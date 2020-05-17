The mental disorder which it is reached ⋆ StarMag.com

This weekend, Kendall Jenner was assigned through social networks on the mental illness eating away at her. She then gave more details on this disorder that she has since her childhood !

Kendall Jenner does not use just the social networks to expose his gorgeous body. Very committed on several battles, the sister of Kylie Jenner has decided, this weekend, to educate his fans on an important subject : the mental health.

It is on his account Instagram that she took the word through a video. In particular, it has established a link between confinement and mental illness :

Hey friends, this period of quarantine me a lot to reflect on. Especially on mental health. And especially with this health crisis… I just want to say to those who feel alone that they are not. Because me too, I have days where everything goes well, and others where I am very anxious.

Kendall Jenner has confirmed she was suffering from anxiety. The model has given more details on his illness during another interview.

Disorders since childhood !

Without taboo, the top model in said addition for the issuance Good Morning America. She admitted that his anxiety did not appear from one day to the next day :

I was really very young and I remember having the impression of not being able to breathe and then I let off some steam about my mother. I told her : Mom, I feel as if I could not breathe. Something is not right. And then she took me home to several doctors just to make sure everything was going well physically. But nobody had ever told me that I had anxiety. There may be three or four years, it is completely back, I had panic attacks and crazy I finally got the right information I needed.

Even if his problems persist, in particular because of his famesister Kylie Jenner has found a solution to alleviate themfortunately :

When I don’t have much to do, I tend to become anxious. And to calm myself, I read a book, or I meditate.

Kendall Jenner is associated today to the organization The Mental Health Coalition to combat the anxiety. Nice action !