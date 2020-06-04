The menu, Mark Mylod will direct the film – Africa Daily News

Change of course forthe comedy of(Paradise bitter) withis

As reported by Variety, the director is away from the project, leaving the Mark Mylod and Adam McKay, who are respectively director and producer. The two had already collaborated in the series Estate since Mylod had directed a few episodes.

McKay will appear as a producer through his own production company Hyperobject Industries and next to him will be Betsy Koch.

The film is described as a mix between a black comedy and a psychological thriller set in the world of the culinary culture cam. The story focuses on a young couple visiting an exclusive restaurant on a secluded island where a chef has prepared a menu sumptuously tasty.

The script was signed by Will Tracy and Seth Reiss.

As already mentioned, The menu had to see the two involved Alexander Payne this Emma Stonebut due to commitments in simultaneous, the two had to give up, maybe also because of consequences of the emergency of the coronavirus, which has led to a series of slips. At this stage, it is not clear whether Fiennes, who was supposed to play the leader, remains involved.