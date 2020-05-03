the message from Salma Hayek to Rennes before the final

It is a message that had to quickly be relayed to the portable players the Tennis Stadium. A few minutes of the kick-off of the final of the Coupe de France (21h) at the Stade de France, Salma Hayek, their supporter is the most known in the world, has sent a message of encouragement on Instagram. The wife of François-Henri Pinault, the owner of the club breton with his father, hope that the curse of the Cup finals, and lost to Rennes (three in total) will end this Saturday night against the champions of France.
“If you like the Tennis, will win the Cup”, has written (in French) actress mexican-lebanese-american known particularly for his roles in Desperado, Frida and Bandidas. It is not yet known if the star of a 52-year-old will be present in the stands of the Stade de France alongside her husband.
