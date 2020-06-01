The message is very committed to Céline Dion ⋆ StarMag.com

After the death of George Floyd, the Afro-American who was killed after being manhandled by the police of Minneapolis, Céline Dion is expressed through a message very engaged on Twitter.

Since the death of George Floyd in the United States, several personalities around the world are indignant on social networks. This Sunday, may 31, 2020it is the canadian singer Céline Dion who has expressed a few words involved on his Twitter account.

In his alarming message, the singer initially thought the family of George Floyd, died of police violence who were deprived of oxygen :

It is difficult to find the words… The tragedy and the injustice to me to break the heart. I can’t even imagine what that currently lives in the family of George Floyd.

A fight against racism

Celine Dion often uses the social networks to interact with his fans. Often, she sends messages of support, such as recently when the containment global. But in the face of the news, the singer is also very committed, that’s why she was keen to talk about racism through his message posted on Twitter :