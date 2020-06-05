The message of Céline Dion after the death of George Floyd

You have seen the video depicting the death of George Floyd ? This police killing has shaken the United States since the 26th may last. The celebrities are likely to support the fight against racism among the singer Celine Dion.

The case of George Floyd began on the 25th of may following an altercation aggressive with Police officers in Minneapolis. Despite the fact that he was not armed and there was no evidence a priori resistance to the forces of the order. As a reminder, he was suspected of having paid a store with a fake ticket of $ 20 for the purchase of a pack of cigarettes.

The murder of George Floyd filmed live

When the police arrived on the scene, they stuck to the Afro-american 46-year-old on the floor to force him to cooperate. Until then, it was a response banal.

George Floyd

However, the street became a crime scene when the police officer by the name of Derek Chauvin put his knee on the neck of George Floyd until death. According to the video, the police officer had strangled the African-american 46-year-old for several minutes.

Many are the witnesses who were present at the scene helplessly with their phone at hand.

The death causes widespread rioting in the United States

The day after the death of George Floyd, the video circulated on the Internet that is causing the discontent and indignation of millions of Americans. Knowing that, the country was already on the verge of a social crisis with very high unemployment rates following the Covid-19.

Demonstration in the United States

The murder has added an additional problem to manage for the government Trump. In fact, several cities have become the hotbeds of tension. For example, it is possible to cite riots in Washington, New York, Philadelphia…

Celine Dion is outraged in the face of the situation

Upon release of the video, the celebrities have been many to experience their anger and indignation among the Canadian singer Céline Dion.

Celine Dion speaks out on Instagram

Celine Dion has recently entrusted on Instagram on may 31. You need to know that, in the case of George Floyd has provoked angry reactions from several celebrities. The canadian singer was attached to her statements by describing the case of tragedy and injustice.

Several celebrities have taken the word

Beyonce

Rihanna

Barack Obama

Lady Gaga

Ariana Grande

The clear message from Celine Dion

After the manslaughter of George Floyd, Celine Dion has been forced to cancel his concert tours. She said that it is difficult to think of what it feels like to the family of George Floyd.

Celine Dion has also asked its readers to become anti-racist. At the same time, it sends a clear message to police to stop the police brutality and racism.