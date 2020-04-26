the message of Diego Lainez Ricardo La Volpe

MEXICO — From Spain, the midfielder Diego Lainez does not forget who stretched forth his hand, in the beginning of the soccer of First Division, so she’s grateful to Ricardo La Volpe the confidence that gave him, and wishes him success in what comes to the helm of argentina.

“Thank you for everything you gave to mexican soccer as a DT, grateful for all that you taught me and the confidence you gave me from the first day despite of my short age. Never didst thou doubt of me!” said the player of the Real Betis in their account of Facebook.

“Success in your new projects prof” added Lainez, who played his first minutes in the highest category because of the opportunity that gave La Volpe in America.

Diego Lainez she concluded her remarks as follows: “Ricardo La Volpe’s a big one”.

Lainez made his debut three months before you turn 17 years; this occurred on the 4th of march 2017, when the moustache was headed to the Eagles. In the Closing 2017, Diego was taken of the team Sub-17 to the first team, at the direction of The Volpe.

On day nine, in León, the player made his presentation. At the start of the second part was supplied by Jose ‘Chepe’ Guerrero and the next game, against the Cougars, he played his first meeting as owner, although only participated in 57 minutes. In that tournament he played nine games and received three yellow cards. Unfortunately for their cause, it was La Volpe and the arrival of Miguel Herrera at the helm, its activity decreased.