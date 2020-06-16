The message related to Lisa Kudrow for her birthday ⋆ StarMag.com

By his 56-year-old, Courtney Cox has received a beautiful tribute to your faithful friend of the show Friends, Lisa Kudrow.

Unlike other series, the band of Friends seem to have developed an unbreakable bond as in the fiction of the decade of the 90’s. For 10 years, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc have captured the imagination of an entire generation. Fifteen years after the end of the series, also seems to have remained on good terms and some have developed real friendships.

This is the case of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

It is not uncommon to see photos of the trio on social networks. This June 15, 2020Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) has shared a publication, moving tribute to Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), for his 56 birthday.

A touching tribute

On Instagram, the actress currently displayed Space Force Netflix has shared several shots on the last Courteney Cox, and is. We see the two women sitting twisted together posing under the lens of a photographer before being interrupted by two dogs. A series of photographs that reflect your friendship that has begun under the sign of humor.

In the legend, one can discover a sweet message from Lisa Kudrow :

Happy birthday Courteney Cox, my girlfriend, genius, generous, beautiful, their roots, and it is wonderful. I love you.

Very moved by this tribute, Courteney Cox wanted to respond to him in a comment just as touching :

I love you so much ! Both !

And the good news for the fans, the players Friends all should meet at a special show at the end of the year 2020.