The messages of celebrity Britney Spears in the social media become viral after he told the public to “redistribute the wealth”, and “strike”

By

Nick Barrickman



March 27, 2020

The social media account of the pop star Britney Spears has become viral on Monday when a message is retweeted, calling on the people to “redistribute the wealth” and to “the strike” has been published in its over Instagram. The singer’s account for 23.7 million subscribers.

The quote, taken from the over Instagram with the author, Mimi Zhu and referring to the impact of measures of “social distancing” adopted in response to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, said in part: “In this period of isolation, more than ever we need connection”. He adds: “We will learn to embrace us and we hold him in our arms, through the waves of the canvas. We will feed each other, we redistribute the wealth, we will strike. We will understand our own importance from the places where we are confined. The communion is done beyond the walls. We can continue to be together.”

Spears, known rather for a series of successful “teen pop” a lot sold at the end of the 1990s, highlighted his commentary with three émojis to the red rose, generally identified with socialism.

Britney Spears in 2013 (Source: Glenn Francis)

The image used by Spears made a splash in the social media, his message has been picked up and shared millions of times. The vast majority of comments focused on the phrase calling for the redistribution of wealth, and on what has been interpreted as a “general strike”. Spears has not made public comment further on this statement. References generally friendly to the “Comrade Britney” were noted a little everywhere.

Zhu, in an interview with the Paper Magazinegranted soon after that the comment of Spears had been released, stated that “we are in such a period of confusion, disconnection, and despair that I think it is really necessary and important to write about this for my own mental health … At least in New York, all my friends have been laid off [à cause des arrêts de production dus au coronavirus]. A lot of people are stressed by the rent, basic needs, how to live and having to live with all this.”

“Given all of this anxiety and confusion, I knew I had to write what I wrote, and there was definitely innuendo socialist”, she added, “because, in general, this is what I believe”.

During this time, the actress Fran Drescher, responding positively to a tweet, denouncing the “rich owners of capital [qui] want the work to resume” and calling for a general strike, wrote on his twitter account: “I agree. Capitalism has become another word for the elite of the ruling class! When the profit is at the expense of everything that has real value, there is a problem.”

A commentator in solidarity noted jokingly: “Britney Spears and Fran Drescher were both made of Trotsky for themselves today. Here, it becomes interesting”. Another suggested: “I did not expect really what the revolution is led by Fran Drescher and Britney Spears, and yet we are there and this suits me perfectly”.

Another sign of the times, a video on Instagram of the artist rap Cardi B is also became viral because of the comments of the singer which are rubbing against the attitude typically self-serving of the rich in the face of the impact of coronavirus on the company.

“The general public, people who have a regular job, people who receive a normal wage, the middle class, the poor… they are not treated like celebrities, and all the rest,” said the rapper through a medical mask blue. If the persons for whom the screening test for the coronavirus has been positive, but who do not have a high fever are sent home, she continued: “Where do they send the people home ? Everyone doesn’t have the luxury … to go in a super big house and keep away from people. A lot of people live in small,… apartments with several persons”.

“In the end, this m—- could have been avoided when they discovered this m—- two months ago”, she said, lashing out at the “45” (Donald Trump, 45th president of the United States) to the response inhumane of the government to the crisis.

(Article published in English on march 26, 2020)