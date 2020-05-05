The Met Gala 2020 as if you were there

This year, the Met Gala was ready to celebrate with great pomp its 150 years. The theme focused on the relation of the mode at the time and its past : “About Time : Fashion and Duration “. A theme designed and inspired by the film of 1993, Sally Potter’s Orlando, as explained by Vogue’s Andrew Bolton, chief curator of the Costume Institute : “There is a wonderful scene in which Tilda Swinton in a labyrinth wearing a dress in the Eighteenth-century French, and then she runs, her clothes turn into a dress in the middle of the Nineteenth century. When she emerges from the maze, she was dressed according to the English style of the 1850’s. This is where the original idea for the show came. ”

Side organization, Nicolas Ghesquière, artistic director of the collections femme Louis Vuitton, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone and Lin-Manuel Miranda were to be the hosts of this new edition of the MET Gala, which is always co-chaired by Anna Wintour. In short, everything was ready to celebrate this half-century of fashion history, but it was without counting a global pandemic that would cancel all major events.

A Met Gala 2.0

The Met Gala has therefore been postponed to a later date, but to allow us to experience this symbolic event, Anna Wintour has decided to arrange a time virtual, “A moment With The Met “ by posting the six videos on the YouTube channel of Vogue. Celebrities such as Naomi Campbell, Cardi B, Karli Kloss, Jeremy Scott, Virgil Abloh, were the distinguished guests of the live of Anna Wintour. Naomi Campbell returns for example on its looks from 1990 to today. Karlie Kloss reveals behind-the-scenes of the MET Gala which she attended, as for Alexa Chung, she reveals her favorite moments of the Met Gala. Exclusive videos you can find on the YouTube channel of Vogue magazine.